BJP bets on ‘Pune First’ branding to forge distinct identity

Pune Pratham branding initiative aims to create a distinct global identity for Pune through a new logo, tagline and integrated civic promotion strategy.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneUpdated: May 13, 2026 09:31 PM IST
The branding responsibility will be entrusted to the civic heritage cell which will prepare a policy for branding, and register the logo and tagline legally.The branding responsibility will be entrusted to the civic heritage cell which will prepare a policy for branding, and register the logo and tagline legally. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
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After gaining power for the second straight term, the ruling BJP has decided to brand ‘Pune Pratham’ (Pune First) with a logo and tagline, to create separate identity of the city across the world.

The initiative has been taken by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and BJP leader of House, Ganesh Bidkar. “It is the duty of the municipal corporation to take steps to beautify the city and good governance. The overall development of the city through the participation of its citizens and public communication is the concept of ‘Pune Pratham’. Through this medium, the branding of the city through public participation is the main objective. This branding will enable Pune to create its separate identity in the world,” said mayor Nagpure. The municipal commissioner has to carry out the necessary formalities for the official launch of the logo for branding on war footing.

She said the PMC will design a separate Logo for the accepted theme of ‘Pune Pratham’, which will have integration of cultural heritage and modern development of the city.

The branding responsibility will be entrusted to the civic heritage cell which will prepare a policy for branding, and register the logo and tagline legally. It will also organise a mega program for brand launching and ensure that all civic departments execute the branding policy.

The brand logo will be put at the heritage sites without affecting the existing beauty of the structure, she said adding, “Branding steps will be mandatorily included in every development project undertaken by PMC and the projects not including the branding logo will not be given administrative approval,” said the mayor.

The branding logo with tagline will be put up at civic buildings, gardens, flyovers and all the civic projects. It will be part of every civic circular, notification and advertisement while the digital branding will be done through social media and websites. It will also be put on the civic owned vehicles, PMPML buses, and waste collection vans.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) already has its own logo and tagline while it has done branding for Pune Smart city through a logo few years ago.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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