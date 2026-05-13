BJP bets on ‘Pune First’ branding to forge distinct identity

The branding responsibility will be entrusted to the civic heritage cell which will prepare a policy for branding, and register the logo and tagline legally. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

After gaining power for the second straight term, the ruling BJP has decided to brand ‘Pune Pratham’ (Pune First) with a logo and tagline, to create separate identity of the city across the world.

The initiative has been taken by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and BJP leader of House, Ganesh Bidkar. “It is the duty of the municipal corporation to take steps to beautify the city and good governance. The overall development of the city through the participation of its citizens and public communication is the concept of ‘Pune Pratham’. Through this medium, the branding of the city through public participation is the main objective. This branding will enable Pune to create its separate identity in the world,” said mayor Nagpure. The municipal commissioner has to carry out the necessary formalities for the official launch of the logo for branding on war footing.