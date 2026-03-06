Centre set to start work on new Rs 5k cr Mumbai-Pune expressway

With its plan to make travelling between Mumbai and Bangalore just five hours through a new expressway, the union government is all set to start work on the first stretch of the road at Rs 5,000 crore from Pagote to Chowk in Raigad district.

“The work on the new Mumbai-Pune expressway will begin soon which will be connected to the Outer Pune ring road… a separate alignment from Pune Ring Road towards Bangalore will be developed. The road will begin two kms from Atal tunnel and cross JNPT. Work on the Pagote to Chowk stretch will be done at Rs 5,000 crore and it will meet at Pune Ring Road,” said Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after reviewing highway projects in Pune.

The union government has acquired a 100 metre wide stretch of land for a new road to develop 16 lanes for a new expressway between Pune and Mumbai, he said. Gadkari added that package one includes Pagote to Chowk while planning for two more packages rom Pune ring road towards Bangalore is underway. The two packages will include work on 202 kms of the new Pune-Bangalore stretch in Maharashtra and Karanataka.

The new road from Pune Ring Road to Bangalore will reduce travel time between the two cities to four hours and Mumbai to Bangalore will be five hours, he said adding the alternate Mumbai-Pune expressway will reduce traffic by 50-60 percent on the existing Mumbai-Pune expressway as heavy traffic from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to Pune will be diverted to along the new road.

New 8k cr report for developing old Mumbai-Pune highway

The union government has also planned developing the old Mumbai-Pune highway and has prepared a new detailed project report of Rs 8,000 crore for this. “The development of the old Mumbai-Pune highway is being undertaken after the Supreme Court’s directions stating it has become a death trap,” said Gadkari.

To ensure improved road connectivity between Mumbai and Goa as well as for the Palkhi Marg from Pune to Pandharpur.

“We will get the Palkhi Marg from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, I will personally travel by road before inviting the Prime Minister to ensure that the development of the road goes as planned. The road is almost completely developed,” said Gadkari. He said that planning for tree plantations and landscaping alongside the road is underway as this was an important annual pilgrimage route.

Gadkari also informed he will travel to assess the development of the Mumbai-Goa highway. “The work of the Mumbai-Goa highway is 95 percent complete. I will not insist on a function to inaugurate it as there has already been a long delay in its completion and I don’t think it is apt to hold an inaugural function,” he said.