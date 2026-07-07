Central Railway refunds Rs 5.91 crore to passengers after Karjat-Lonavala landslide

An enormous number of commuters were affected due to incessant rains in Maharashtra on Monday July 6. (Express Photo)

Central Railway on Tuesday informed that it refunded Rs 5.91 crore to 79,747 passengers after a landslide between Karjat and Lonavala forced the cancellation, short-termination, short-origination and rescheduling of several trains, leaving a large number of commuters unable to travel.

The refund disbursal on Monday was nearly double the amount paid out on the same day last year due to a similar disruption. On July 6, 2025, Central Railway refunded Rs 3.01 crore to 38,687 passengers because of similar disruptions. This year’s figures mark an increase of Rs 2.89 crore and 41,060 additional passengers.

Railway officials said the surge reflected the scale of disruption caused by the landslide, even as the Railways moved swiftly to ensure passengers were not left waiting for their dues.