Buses, cabs, autos, goods vehicles to join transport unions’ strike on March 5

On Tuesday, transport unions across the state announced a strike from March 5, a day after talks with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik failed to yield a satisfactory response on their grievances over e-challans, taxation, and toll collections, among others. The protest will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The announcement came three days after representatives of various unions met at a press conference in Pune on February 28. Their key grievances include a punishing e-challan system, excessive taxation, toll collection despite the existing road cess, check-post collections, and arbitrary enforcement.

The proposed strike is expected to impact a wide section of daily life. “Drivers of school buses, employee transport buses, intercity and interstate buses, tourist cabs, auto-rickshaws, tempos, and goods transport vehicles are all affected by the e-challans and their stringent rules and are expected to join the agitation,” said Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, President of Baghtoy Rickshawala Union.

At the Pune press conference, leaders from multiple unions came together, including Prasanna Patwardhan, president of the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee, Baba Shinde, Rajan Junavane, Nitin Pawar, General Secretary of Rickshaw Panchayat, Dattatraya Bhegade of the Pimpri Chinchwad Bus Association, Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, and Rajendra Rajput.

E-Challan issue

A central issue is the e-challan system, which was implemented under Section 167A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The section mandates that challans be disposed of within 90 days and that evidence be preserved until a decision is made.

Patwardhan said, “However, as per the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, which came into effect on January 20, if any challan is issued, drivers cannot even apply for a hearing unless they deposit 50 percent of the fine amount upfront.”

“Otherwise, unless the full penalty is paid, no vehicle-related process is carried out, and the vehicle is blacklisted. This provision violates natural justice and amounts to treating a penalty as a presumption of guilt and must be immediately revoked,” he added.

Double burden of taxes and tolls

Pawar pointed out that public service vehicles already generate significant tax revenue for the government, through both central and state levies on petrol and diesel, yet operators are charged tolls on roads built under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

“Cess is collected for road development. Then toll is charged on the same road. It’s a double burden. Many toll roads remain in poor condition, but contractors are rarely penalised, even though provisions exist under the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

On taxation, the committee cited figures showing that in Maharashtra, employee transport vehicles are taxed at Rs 1,900 per seat per year, while air-conditioned vehicles attract Rs 6,500 per seat. Several other states, they said, have significantly reduced such taxes, and they demanded the same relief in Maharashtra.

Moreover, although the state government announced the closure of border check-posts in April 2025, unions allege that many continue to operate, with illegal collections from drivers still taking place on the ground.

PTP app misuse

Kshirsagar also raised objections to the misuse of the Pune Traffic Police’s Public Traffic Portal (PTP) app, a citizen-centric platform designed to report traffic violations. He said, “Police should verify properly before issuing a challan. Even after parking cabs in designated spots in private malls, drivers have been challaned for wrong parking. The malicious intent of some people is straining drivers’ incomes. And is turning a grievance tool into a harassment mechanism.”

Baba Shinde highlighted another issue of retrofitting. “If a vehicle is purchased as per the rules approved by the Central Government, no additional modifications should be required during its lifespan. However, in recent years, public service and goods vehicles have been forced to install various additional devices. Otherwise, fitness certificates are denied. This is unjust, and it forces operators to incur unnecessary costs.”

In addition to this, among the key demands is the creation of a dedicated judicial body to handle disputes related to fines, permits, vehicle seizures, taxation, and e-challans to ensure fair and speedy resolution.