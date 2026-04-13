Brothers drown while installing pump dam backwater in Pune’s Rajgad

Two brothers in their 50s, one of whom is a former sarpanch from a village in Rajgad taluka, drowned in the backwaters of Gunjawani dam on Sunday.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in Nivhi Ghwande village in Rajgad taluka of Pune district. Police identified the deceased as Dattatray Bhaurao Gaikwad (55) and Damaji Bhaurao Gaikwad (50). Police said Damaji was a former sarpanch of Nivhi Ghwande village and the brothers hailed from a farming family.

“Initial probe that Dattatray Gaikwad had entered the backwater of the dam to install a lift irrigation pump around 12.30 pm on Sunday. Damaji was present nearby. While installing the pump at a certain depth, Dattatray started drowning and raised an alarm for help. Damaji entered the water to rescue but he too drowned. Some locals who were nearby rushed to the location to help. But by the time they reached, both brothers had drowned,” said an officer from Velha police station.