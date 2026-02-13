“Our origins are at risk”: Brazilian singer-songwriter Taïs Reganelli is in India, here is why Pune should listen to her

Taïs Reganelli will perform at Ruhaniyat on Feb 14 The Empress Garden

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneFeb 13, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Reganelli is back in India for Ruhaniyat, a festival that lights up evenings across India.Reganelli is back in India for Ruhaniyat, a festival that lights up evenings across India. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In 2023, Taïs Reganelli, a Brazilian singer-songwriter known for her velvety voice, did a deep reflection of her career and came to terms with the idea of retiring.

“I thought, ‘Well, if it ends here, it will be a beautiful journey.’ Beyond being a difficult career in itself, ageism exists, especially for women artists,” says Reganelli. Just then, Reganelli received an invitation to represent Brazil at the G20 convention in Varanasi.

Suddenly, everything began to look different. “I thought, ‘Hey, you still have a lot to do’. That moment was extremely important for me. I am very grateful to Banyan Tree, a Mumbai-based cultural organisation that sent me the invitation. After that, I went on many tours and am continuing doing what I love. Perhaps the most important thing in this career is to keep your feet firmly on the ground, but never stop dreaming,” she says.

Reganelli is back in India for Ruhaniyat, a festival that lights up evenings across India with songs and messages of the great mystics and indigenous thinkers from across centuries. The theme of Reganelli’s performance is “Whispers Through Rainforests”. Ruhaniyat will be held at The Empress Garden on February 14, 6.15 pm.

“Brazil is vast, just like India, and this results in a very diverse musical history, with many traditions and roots. As the Ruhaniyat festival had nature and our origins as its main theme, I chose to bring songs from different regions of Brazil. I fear that the preservation of our origins is increasingly at risk,” says Reganelli.

She adds that this very week, indigenous peoples in Brazil had protested to protect the Tapajós River from a project that aimed to drain its waters in favour of agribusiness. According to news reports, the government had given in and halted a plan to dredge the Tapajós River, which is an important tributary of the Amazon.

“Indigenous communities are losing more and more of their land. This is the region where my mother was born. Therefore, I bring a song called Benke, which is the name of a curumim (the term used to refer to an Indigenous child) who lived close to where my mother was born. I also bring a song by an artist from Pernambuco, representing the mangroves. I chose as well a song from Rio de Janeiro, so emblematic to the entire world, and finally, São Paulo,” says Reganelli.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘If an artwork fails to make people feel its dissent, it is essentially lifeless’: Chinese artist and activist on the importance of confrontation

She is that type of artist which cannot separate music from themselves, their bodies and minds. “Music brings me balance, responsibility, affection and release. It is almost like therapy or a prayer. I find music in everything: in the sounds of nature, of animals, of the wind, of the rain. But I also perceive music in colours and scents. I locate and associate physical time, people, and places through music,” she says.

Listening to Raganelli is a way to be transported into the mystical norms of nature and care about the anthropomorphic degradation of a pristine world. “We do not necessarily need to compose protest songs for our issues to be highlighted, although such songs are extremely important. I am here for Ruhaniyat, and the other international guest artist, Hei Man, performs instrumental music. Her instrument evokes movements of nature, calm water, a storm, a wave. I firmly believe that art makes people more sensitive, and sensitivity leads to a more empathetic way of seeing the world. Care begins from within and extends outward,” she says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement