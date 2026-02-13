“Our origins are at risk”: Brazilian singer-songwriter Taïs Reganelli is in India, here is why Pune should listen to her

In 2023, Taïs Reganelli, a Brazilian singer-songwriter known for her velvety voice, did a deep reflection of her career and came to terms with the idea of retiring.

“I thought, ‘Well, if it ends here, it will be a beautiful journey.’ Beyond being a difficult career in itself, ageism exists, especially for women artists,” says Reganelli. Just then, Reganelli received an invitation to represent Brazil at the G20 convention in Varanasi.

Suddenly, everything began to look different. “I thought, ‘Hey, you still have a lot to do’. That moment was extremely important for me. I am very grateful to Banyan Tree, a Mumbai-based cultural organisation that sent me the invitation. After that, I went on many tours and am continuing doing what I love. Perhaps the most important thing in this career is to keep your feet firmly on the ground, but never stop dreaming,” she says.