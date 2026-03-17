Will discuss blended B Tech degrees with AICTE: IGNOU V-C Kanjilal

Speaking to media persons in Pune at IGNOU Regional Centre on Tuesday, Kanjilal said a similar proposal had previously not been approved by AICTE. (File Photo)

Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) professor Uma Kanjilal said the university will discuss a proposal to offer blended engineering or B Tech degrees through with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Speaking to media persons in Pune at IGNOU Regional Centre on Tuesday, Kanjilal said a similar proposal had previously not been approved by AICTE. At present, AICTE does not allow B Tech degrees to be conducted through online or distance learning modes.

She said, “Currently there is no permission from AICTE for B Tech through online or distance learning modes as the course is practical and lab heavy. However, if AICTE permits us, we can have B Tech degrees in a blended mode where students can learn theory through distance learning while they will physically attend the practical classes.”

“There have been discussions with AICTE regarding this previously but it was not approved. We will speak to them again regarding this proposal,” Kanjilal added.