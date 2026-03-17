Will discuss blended B Tech degrees with AICTE: IGNOU V-C Kanjilal

At present, AICTE does not allow B Tech degrees to be conducted through online or distance learning modes.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMar 17, 2026 09:59 PM IST
IGNOUSpeaking to media persons in Pune at IGNOU Regional Centre on Tuesday, Kanjilal said a similar proposal had previously not been approved by AICTE. (File Photo)
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Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) professor Uma Kanjilal said the university will discuss a proposal to offer blended engineering or B Tech degrees through with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Speaking to media persons in Pune at IGNOU Regional Centre on Tuesday, Kanjilal said a similar proposal had previously not been approved by AICTE. At present, AICTE does not allow B Tech degrees to be conducted through online or distance learning modes.

She said, “Currently there is no permission from AICTE for B Tech through online or distance learning modes as the course is practical and lab heavy. However, if AICTE permits us, we can have B Tech degrees in a blended mode where students can learn theory through distance learning while they will physically attend the practical classes.”
“There have been discussions with AICTE regarding this previously but it was not approved. We will speak to them again regarding this proposal,” Kanjilal added.

The IGNOU Pune Regional Centre has set up its Swayamprabha studio. Swayamprabha is a group of 40 DTH channels that telecast educational programmes on a 24×7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. Original content of four hours is repeated five times everyday on these channels. IGNOU is the National Coordinator for Swayam Prabha for six channels (Ch 11 to 16). The centre is expected to be active from April onwards and will record content exclusively in Marathi.

IGNOU is an institution established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 to democratise education in India. It is India’s top open university with A++ accreditation from NAAC. It has over 69 regional centres and offers over 325 programmes. It offers multiple arts, commerce, and science courses however technical degrees or degrees with a significant practical component have not been allowed through online or distance learning programmes.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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