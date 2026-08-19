BJP diverts Rs 5 crore from Pune’s Baner ward fund amid NCP row

The ruling BJP in the Pune civic body on Tuesday diverted around Rs 5 crore allocated for local area development in Baner, represented by NCP corporator Amol Balwadkar, signalling that its alliance with the NCP will remain confined to the state level.

The move came days after Balwadkar sought an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the spending of a legislator’s local area development fund in the Kothrud Assembly constituency, represented by BJP minister Chandrakant Patil. Baner falls within the Kothrud constituency.

Balwadkar was a BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from 2017 to 2022. He later sought to contest the Kothrud Assembly seat in the 2024 elections, where Patil was the BJP legislator. The tussle between the two intensified, but Balwadkar withdrew his claim after being assured by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP, however, did not field him in the 2026 civic elections. He subsequently joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and was re-elected to the civic body.