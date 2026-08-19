BJP diverts Rs 5 crore from Pune’s Baner ward fund amid NCP row

During the PMC general body meeting, the BJP moved a proposal to divert Rs 5 crore allocated for local area development in Balwadkar’s ward.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 19, 2026 06:35 PM IST
Balwadkar was a BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from 2017 to 2022. (Photo: X/Amol Balwadkar)Balwadkar was a BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from 2017 to 2022. (Photo: X/Amol Balwadkar)
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The ruling BJP in the Pune civic body on Tuesday diverted around Rs 5 crore allocated for local area development in Baner, represented by NCP corporator Amol Balwadkar, signalling that its alliance with the NCP will remain confined to the state level.

The move came days after Balwadkar sought an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the spending of a legislator’s local area development fund in the Kothrud Assembly constituency, represented by BJP minister Chandrakant Patil. Baner falls within the Kothrud constituency.

Balwadkar was a BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from 2017 to 2022. He later sought to contest the Kothrud Assembly seat in the 2024 elections, where Patil was the BJP legislator. The tussle between the two intensified, but Balwadkar withdrew his claim after being assured by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP, however, did not field him in the 2026 civic elections. He subsequently joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and was re-elected to the civic body.

Also Read | After Ajit Pawar, NCP weighs old guard against younger faces in leadership reset

During the PMC general body meeting, the BJP moved a proposal to divert Rs 5 crore allocated for local area development in Balwadkar’s ward. Balwadkar and Opposition leader Nilesh Nikam opposed the proposal.

“We were only tabling the proposal, but since the NCP insisted that it be read out and discussed, we will take a decision now itself. Our alliance with the NCP is only at the state level as they are not cooperating with us,” said Ganesh Bidkar, BJP’s house leader.

The proposal was passed with 73 votes in favour and 11 against. Balwadkar staged a walkout in protest.

Also Read | Ties under strain in Pune: NCP accuses BJP of giving it the cold-shoulder

Balwadkar said he had not named anyone while seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the legislator’s local area development fund in Kothrud, but the BJP had taken the issue personally.

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“The BJP had initially made no budgetary provision for local area development in Baner. It later made a provision of Rs 5 crore after the NCP raised the issue, but has now taken back that allocation,” he said.

Balwadkar said the fund was meant for the development of the area and not for his personal benefit. He said he had planned several civic works for residents.

“By not keeping funds for local area development in Baner, the ruling BJP is doing injustice to the citizens of the area,” he said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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