BJP MP Kulkarni draws flak for Vat Purnima rituals at Mahatma Phule Wada

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni found herself in the eye of a storm with OBC activists objecting to her performing Vat Purnima rituals at the historic Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune, where anti-caste social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife lived.

On Vat Purnima, married women of Maharashtra worship the banyan tree and pray for their husbands’ longevity and good health.

“While worshipping a Banyan tree on Vat Purnima is a matter of personal faith, what is the exact intent of Medha Kulkarni behind choosing the Mahatma Phule Wada — a site that taught the nation equality and rationality, and where the Satyashodhak Samaj’ (Truth Seekers’ Society) was founded,” asked Vishal Jadhav, working president of the OBC Sangharsh Samiti.

Jadhav added, “Medha Kulkarni is an educated MP. Why is she trying to spread superstitious beliefs? And that too by going to the historic Mahatma Phule Wada from where the social reformer started his campaign to rid people of a regressive mindset, outdates ideals and superstitious beliefs. The MP lives in Kothrud area, then why did she come all the way to Ganj Peth? The MP’s behaviour is an open challenge to the pride of the bahujan community and the progressive ideology of the Phule couple.”

Ananda Kudale, president, Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Smarak Samiti, said the MP’s action proves the existence of mindsets in Pune that still consider Manusmriti to be their constitution. “History bears witness to the fact that when Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule opened the doors of education for marginalised and women, the contemporary orthodox elements vehemently opposed their work and ideologies,” Kudale said.

Jadhav said since open opposition is no longer feasible today, such methods are being adopted to diminish their revolutionary legacy. “This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to ‘sanatanise’ a sacred ground of revolution.

It is the height of ingratitude to bring the very traditions that Mahatma Phule fought against his entire life into his own historic home,” he said.

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When approached by The Indian Express, Medha Kulkarni said, “I had not organised the event. The event was organised by local women and activists. Where I am invited, I attend those events. I want to emphasise that this event was not organised by me. Even so, I had performed the rituals at the wada last year as well.”

Kulkarni said, “Even the Archaeological Survey of India had given permission for the event. Actually, it is not a question of permission. Something which is going on for years continues every year. Such traditional activities have been continuing at several places in the state.”

Activist Vijay Kamble said, “We, the local residents of the area had invited the MP for the event. We invite different prominent persons every year… The ASI had not given us permission but we pointed out to them that our ancestors have worshipped the banyan tree here and that we should be given the permission to do so again.”

Kulkarni received criticism from the Maratha community. Rajendra Kondhare, president of the All India Maratha Mahasangha said, “Medha Kulkarni could have found several banyan trees in Kothrud areas. What was the need for her to come all the way from Kothrud to Ganj Peth and under tight police security to perform the puja? Instead of laying emphasis on such rituals, it would be have been befitting if she had taken steps to improve the life of people living in and around Mahatma Phule Wada. Besides the poverty in which people here live, even basic amenities, are missing in the one kilometre area of the Mahatma Phule Wada. It is hoped that MP Kulkarni would show determination and tenacity in resolving the problems faced by the poor in Ganj Peth area.”

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress unit has also taken objection. “BJP MP Medha Kulkarni has celebrated Vat Purnima at the Mahatma Phule Wada, which reflects a casteist mindset…. It certainly defies the principles of gender equality advocated by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. We publicly condemn this act,” said Narendra Bansode, president Pimpri Chinchwad City District Congress Committee.

“In our opinion, Medha Kulkarni has always been one to poke her nose where it doesn’t belong. Her habitual practices include stopping Namaz at Shaniwar Wada through mob tactics, painting saffron over old mosques, making controversial statements in Manchar, and targeting a specific community to create communal disharmony between Hindus and Muslims to build a vote bank,” said Manav Kamble, president. Nagari Hakka Suraksha Samiti.