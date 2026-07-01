BJP MP Kulkarni draws flak for Vat Purnima rituals at Mahatma Phule Wada

MP says she had not organised the event, but was invited for the event

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneJul 1, 2026 10:06 PM IST
Medha KulkarniKulkarni said, "Even the Archaeological Survey of India had given permission for the event. Actually, it is not a question of permission. Something which is going on for years continues every year. Such traditional activities have been continuing at several places in the state." (Photo: X/@Medha_kulkarni)
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BJP MP Medha Kulkarni found herself in the eye of a storm with OBC activists objecting to her performing Vat Purnima rituals at the historic Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune, where anti-caste social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife lived.

On Vat Purnima, married women of Maharashtra worship the banyan tree and pray for their husbands’ longevity and good health.

“While worshipping a Banyan tree on Vat Purnima is a matter of personal faith, what is the exact intent of Medha Kulkarni behind choosing the Mahatma Phule Wada — a site that taught the nation equality and rationality, and where the Satyashodhak Samaj’ (Truth Seekers’ Society) was founded,” asked Vishal Jadhav, working president of the OBC Sangharsh Samiti.

Jadhav added, “Medha Kulkarni is an educated MP. Why is she trying to spread superstitious beliefs? And that too by going to the historic Mahatma Phule Wada from where the social reformer started his campaign to rid people of a regressive mindset, outdates ideals and superstitious beliefs. The MP lives in Kothrud area, then why did she come all the way to Ganj Peth? The MP’s behaviour is an open challenge to the pride of the bahujan community and the progressive ideology of the Phule couple.”

Ananda Kudale, president, Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Smarak Samiti, said the MP’s action proves the existence of mindsets in Pune that still consider Manusmriti to be their constitution. “History bears witness to the fact that when Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule opened the doors of education for marginalised and women, the contemporary orthodox elements vehemently opposed their work and ideologies,” Kudale said.

Jadhav said since open opposition is no longer feasible today, such methods are being adopted to diminish their revolutionary legacy. “This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to ‘sanatanise’ a sacred ground of revolution.

It is the height of ingratitude to bring the very traditions that Mahatma Phule fought against his entire life into his own historic home,” he said.

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When approached by The Indian Express, Medha Kulkarni said, “I had not organised the event. The event was organised by local women and activists. Where I am invited, I attend those events. I want to emphasise that this event was not organised by me. Even so, I had performed the rituals at the wada last year as well.”

Kulkarni said, “Even the Archaeological Survey of India had given permission for the event. Actually, it is not a question of permission. Something which is going on for years continues every year. Such traditional activities have been continuing at several places in the state.”

Activist Vijay Kamble said, “We, the local residents of the area had invited the MP for the event. We invite different prominent persons every year… The ASI had not given us permission but we pointed out to them that our ancestors have worshipped the banyan tree here and that we should be given the permission to do so again.”

Kulkarni received criticism from the Maratha community. Rajendra Kondhare, president of the All India Maratha Mahasangha said, “Medha Kulkarni could have found several banyan trees in Kothrud areas. What was the need for her to come all the way from Kothrud to Ganj Peth and under tight police security to perform the puja? Instead of laying emphasis on such rituals, it would be have been befitting if she had taken steps to improve the life of people living in and around Mahatma Phule Wada. Besides the poverty in which people here live, even basic amenities, are missing in the one kilometre area of the Mahatma Phule Wada. It is hoped that MP Kulkarni would show determination and tenacity in resolving the problems faced by the poor in Ganj Peth area.”

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress unit has also taken objection. “BJP MP Medha Kulkarni has celebrated Vat Purnima at the Mahatma Phule Wada, which reflects a casteist mindset…. It certainly defies the principles of gender equality advocated by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. We publicly condemn this act,” said Narendra Bansode, president Pimpri Chinchwad City District Congress Committee.

“In our opinion, Medha Kulkarni has always been one to poke her nose where it doesn’t belong. Her habitual practices include stopping Namaz at Shaniwar Wada through mob tactics, painting saffron over old mosques, making controversial statements in Manchar, and targeting a specific community to create communal disharmony between Hindus and Muslims to build a vote bank,” said Manav Kamble, president. Nagari Hakka Suraksha Samiti.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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