Koregaon Bhima Commission asks BARTI to file affidavit on ‘Jaystambh’ land dispute

Bhima Koregaon Commission asks BARTI to file affidavit on Jaystambh land dispute and clarify its role in Shaurya Din events amid ongoing civil case.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 08:03 PM IST
BhimaThe Commission has also sought information about BARTI about its role in managing the programs on the occasion of Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary on January 1. (File Photo)
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The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Monday asked the authorities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) to file an affidavit in connection with the civil dispute related to the ‘Jaystambh’ land.

The Commission has also sought information about BARTI about its role in managing the programs on the occasion of Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary on January 1.

The two-member commission, headed by retired high court judge Justice J N Patel, with former chief secretary Sumit Mallick serving as its second member, was constituted by the state government for probing into the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

According to historical records, the Jaystambh, a military monument located in Perne village on the Pune–Ahilyanagar highway, was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

Later, the British appointed their soldier Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar – who was wounded in the Battle of Koregaon Bhima – as the in-charge of the Jaystambh on December 13, 1824.

His successors say that as per the ‘sanad (official order)’ given to Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar by the British government a few years after the battle, their family was given possession of about 260 acres of awarded land, along with the Jaystambh land, till the time they had male successors.

According to the Jamadar family, which belongs to the Maratha community, both British and Peshwa forces comprised soldiers of different castes. Thus, they say the battle of Koregaon Bhima cannot be linked to any particular caste or religion, and that it was not a war against casteism.

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But, as per a Dalit Ambedkarite narrative, the British Army, comprising 500 soldiers from the Mahar community, defeated a 28,000-strong force of Peshwas in this battle.

Lakhs of Ambedkarites across Maharashtra and other parts of the country visit the Jaystambh on January 1, calling it ‘Shaurya Din (victory day)’ to pay tribute to soldiers who, they believe, fought a war for freedom against the alleged casteism of the Peshwas.

For the last few years, BARTI, an institute under the department of social justice, has been involved in the arrangements of January 1 programs at and around Jaystambh.

Commission’s secretary V V Panitkar said, “A meeting with BARTI officials was called about the management of Jaystambh, celebration of “Shaurya Din” and land dispute with the Jamadar family. BARTI’s Director General Deepa Mudhol Munde and others were present for the meeting and they have asked to file an affidavit on these points.”

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In 2015, the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Saurakshan and Savardhan Samiti, a private outfit, wrote to the then minister of social justice Rajkumar Badole alleging that the Jamadar family’s name was illegally included on a 7/12 extract of Jaystambh land.

The Samiti demanded that the Jamadar family’s name be removed from the Jaystambh land, due the alleged encroachments by them on the said property.

Following the minister’s remarks on the Samiti’s letter, the government initiated action against the Jamadar family and removed their name from the said land.

Then, Captain Balasaheb Jamadar, a retired Indian Army officer and a successor of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, rejected the allegations and filed a civil suit against the Samiti, the state government (through the Collector of Pune District) and BARTI, seeking an order of permanent injunction to restrain the government from dispossessing them of the Jaystambh land.

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According to Captain Jamadar, the land has remained in his family’s possession ever since it was given to them by the British. The family also has a house near the Jaystambh.

A civil court in Pune passed an order against Jamadar in December 2017. Jamadar filed an appeal and the matter is currently pending before a court of civil judge senior division in Pune. A Bombay

High Court order dated September 17, 2025, requested the trial court to expedite the hearings of this civil suit and decide the matter within one year. It also stated that till disposal of the suit, the status quo order passed by the High court on June 14, 2018 in this matter, shall continue.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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