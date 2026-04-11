BEYOND THE CITY | Inside Parpoli: State’s first butterfly village with over 200+ species and growing challenges

Roughly 30 minutes from the Amboli waterfall, past winding roads and dense forest cover, lies Parpoli, a small village in Sindhudurg district that carries an outsized ecological identity. In October 2016, Maharashtra government declared it the state’s first ‘Butterfly Village,’ a title backed not by tourism branding alone, but by nearly two decades of field research across the Western Ghats.

The recognition was the result of sustained work by butterfly researchers Hemant Ogale, Milind Bhakare, Mahadev Bhise, Abhishek Narvekar, and Raman Kulkarni, among others. Ogale and Bhakare’s joint study spanning Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the northeastern states helped establish that Parpoli possesses the precise natural conditions that make it a hotspot for butterfly diversity. Their findings were eventually compiled into a book, ‘A Guide to Butterflies of Western Ghats,’ and in collaboration with the forest department, Parpoli was officially recognised as the state’s first butterfly village.

Why Parpoli?

The science behind the selection was its location. “After years of study along the Western Ghats, we learnt that the base of this mountain range usually has ideal conditions for butterflies like warm temperatures for optimal flight, full sun for basking, and natural shelter from wind. Parpoli has all of this,” says Ogale.

Beyond topography, the village sits within a habitat rich in nectar-bearing flowers for adult butterflies and specific host plants for caterpillars. “Consistent moisture is crucial for butterflies, especially during hot, dry weather, and Parpoli’s natural settings have always provided that,” Ogale adds.

Of the roughly 335 butterfly species found along the Western Ghats, over 200 have been recorded in the Parpoli habitat, supported by around 150 diverse host plants. “The area has even yielded remarkable sighting records, including the Brown Onyx butterfly, whose northernmost sighting was previously recorded in Kannur district in Kerala, was spotted here, pushing the known range further north,” he added.

Endemic and rare

For visitors, the trip can be extraordinary. Rajesh Kavitkar, a local villager who works as a tourist guide, points out that Parpoli is home to several endemic species. “You can spot the Blue Mormon: state butterfly of Maharashtra, Malabar Banded Peacock, Malabar Banded Swallowtail, Southern Birdwing, and Malabar Tree Nymph, among others,” he says. The ideal window for sightings runs from September to December, though some species remain visible through March.

Ogale notes that while butterfly species diversity tends to decrease as one moves northward from South India due to habitat changes, Parpoli’s richness bucks that trend, making it particularly valuable for researchers and conservationists. “There is still more scope to do research here. Even now, we often take reference points from British records done centuries ago,” he says.

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Wildlife researcher Mahadev alias Kaka Bhise, based in Amboli, broadens the picture further. “Though Parpoli has been promoted as the butterfly village, the overall Konkan region is blessed with natural settings ideal for wildlife. Apart from butterflies, there are diverse birds, dragonflies, snakes, frogs, and other species that can be sighted across the year,” he says.

A village transformed

The butterfly village tag has brought livelihood opportunities. Through the government’s Sindhu Ratna Yojana, some residents have converted unused floors of their homes into homestays, giving visitors a place to stay amid the forest.

Eknath Parab, a Parpoli resident and beneficiary of the scheme, says the change has been tangible. “Due to our village being declared the butterfly village, tourism has developed. The Sindhu Ratna scheme helped us convert unused space into homestays, creating livelihood opportunities. There are now six homestays in the village, and the butterfly festival is planned every year around November or December,” he says. The annual festival began in February 2023.

Two tree houses were also inaugurated in December 2025, adding another option for nature-stay enthusiasts. Pramila Shinde, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) posted at Amboli, says accommodation bookings are currently being accepted at Rs 2,500 per tree house per night, while a formal registration website is planned following the renewal of the Sindhu Ratna scheme. The forest department also conducts a two-day guide training session annually for interested locals.

Challenges ahead

For all its promise, Parpoli’s butterfly tourism is still finding its wings. Footfall for the full season stands at just 1,500 to 2,000 visitors, modest numbers for a site with a considerable ecological value. Villagers and researchers point to inadequate publicity as a key reason.

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There is no official registration website, no active digital presence by the forest department, and no gateway arch along the main Sawantwadi-Amboli road to alert passing travellers about the village’s existence. Amboli waterfall, just nearby, draws large crowds, but few detours to Parpoli.

Infrastructure, too, needs attention. A dedicated plantation garden along the 2.2 km butterfly trail is yet to be developed, meaning visitors sometimes leave disappointed after not spotting enough butterflies. A bridge along the trail is narrow enough to allow only two-wheelers during the monsoon. Yearly planting of native host species along the trail is inadequate and is considered essential by researchers.

Shinde acknowledged the gaps and outlined plans to address them. “We are planning a gateway arch entrance from where the Amboli ghat ends to attract tourists. By the end of this year, we aim to develop the trail road to address waterlogging and expand the bridge to be accessible to four-wheeled forest vehicles throughout the year,” she says.

The monoculture threat

The larger ecological concern runs deeper. Ogale flags the steady spread of cashew monoculture across what was once dense forest. “Villagers don’t have sustainable income, and that has led to monocropping like cashew plantations replacing diverse forest cover – which in turn dwindles butterfly sightings,” he says.

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“The forest department and villagers must collaborate on a long-term solution. Diverse cropping must be encouraged, and villagers need alternate livelihood opportunities so that they naturally move away from monocropping,” he added.

Wildlife researchers and villagers also stress the need for continuity in administration. Forest and district officials who are transferred, they say, should ensure incoming officers actively engage with ongoing conservation efforts rather than letting momentum lapse between postings.