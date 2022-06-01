At least 25 corporators to take a hit after PCMC draw of lots

As many as 25 members, who were elected in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls in 2017, find themselves ousted as their wards have become reserved for other categories in this year’s election.

Their fate was decided through a draw of lots conducted by the PCMC election department at Prof Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad Tuesday. PCMC administrator Rajesh Patil, additional municipal commissioners Jitendra Wagh, Vikas Dhakane and Ulhas Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner Anna Bodade and other officers were present on the occasion. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Ajit Gavane and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Namdeo Dhake and Sarang Kamtekar and former corporator Seema Savale were present on the occasion.

The PCMC will elect 139 corporators in the 2022 elections, 11 more than the time. Of the 139 corporators, 70 will be women. Each ward will elect three corporators.

The draw of lots was held for 70 seats on Tuesday. 22 wards are reserved for SC candidates while three are reserved for ST candidates.

Of the 70 seats for women, 57 are reserved for women from the general category. Of these 57 seats, the 45 were decided without the draw of lots. Officials said this meant that in 45 wards, there will be compulsory reservations for general category women. The draw of lots was held for 12 wards. Ward no. 40, 12, 36, 7, 21, 13, 1, 42, 8, 31, 27 and 30 are reserved for general category women while the remaining wards will elect male corporators. In ward no 4 — the only one which will see four corporators being elected — one seat has been reserved for general category women.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar said: “After the draw of lots, it is clear that 25-30 who were elected in last elections have lost their wards. They will either have to stand from a neighbouring ward or make exit from the poll terrain. Those affected are from Pimple Saudagar, Chinchwadgaon, Chikhali, Bhosari Gaonthan and Kalewadi.”

Shyam Lande, who was elected from Kasarwadi in the last election, said: “In our area, there are two seats for general category women and one for open category male. Many male aspirants will be affected while there are few women aspirants contesting from both the seats.’

Seema Savale, former corporator, said: “I have retained my reserved category. But some former corporators will have to look for other options or quit the poll race.”