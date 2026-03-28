Aspirant dies during police recruitment drive

Police said around 9.24 am on Saturday, during the 1,600 metre-run, Purshottam completed three rounds, but collapsed all of a sudden while running the fourth lap. (Express File Photo)

A 23-year-old aspirant died during physical tests for a police recruitment drive at Shivajinagar police headquarters in Pune city on Saturday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Purushottam Bhimrao Burkul, native of Chincholi Burkul village in Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Recruitment for the 1,633 posts of constable and driver in Pune city police and for 130 posts of jail guards is on from February 16. As many as 1.85 lakhs applications have been received from aspirants across the state. Meanwhile, the physical tests for recruitment of jail guards started from March 13.

Several aspirants appeared for the physical tests at the police ground in Shivajinagar. One of the tests included running a distance of 1,600 metres (four rounds of 400 metres each).