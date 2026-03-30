ASI files two FIRs after finding illegal constructions near Shivneri Fort, Habashi Mahal

Pune Rural Police have registered two criminal cases in connection to illegal structures being constructed in the restricted areas around Shivneri Fort and Habashi Mahal in Junnar taluka of Pune. This is in addition to eight criminal cases filed till February based on the complaints filed by Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Historically and geographically critical Junnar taluka of Pune district has many historical sites from various eras. Of these, Shivneri fort, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Habashi Mahal and Lenyadri caves, fall under the purview of the ASI. All of these sites have a designated protected zone within which construction activity is strictly banned under any circumstance.

A 100-metre radius from the protected zone is classified as a prohibited area, where no new construction is permitted under any circumstances. Only structures that existed prior to 1992 may undertake repairs, and that too with prior approval from the competent authority of the ASI.

Beyond the 100-metre prohibited zone lies a further 200-metre regulated area. Construction within this zone is allowed only after obtaining due permission, with proposals required to be submitted to the National Monuments Authority (NMA). Any building activity can proceed only after the NMA grants formal approval.

From January 2025 till end of February this year, the ASI registered as many as eight cases of illegal constructions of hotels, eateries and houses in both protected and prohibited areas around these historical structures and monuments. On March 27, two FIRs were registered at Junnar police station.

The first case has been registered based on a complaint filed by ASI staffer Labharth Gupta and pertains to illegal construction next to Shivneri Fort. The FIR states that during a routine survey, ASI staffers discovered an illegal house being built within the 100 meter prohibited area next to the historic wall of the Shivneri fort. The house was in the limits of the Somatwadi village.

Subsequently a notice was issued by the ASI to the owner and it soon became clear that no prior permission had been sought for the construction. Subsequently the FIR was registered against the owner Supriya Sherkar.

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The second case was registered based on a complaint filed by ASI staffer Umar Munir Shaikh, mentions an illegal construction next to Habashi Mahal which is near Shivneri Fort. During a recent patrolling round, ASI staff discovered a new concrete structure in the 100 meter prohibited area of Habashi Mahal in Hapusbag village. An inquiry revealed that the structure had been built by Subhash Kapre, a resident of Hapusbag.

Kiran Awachar, in-charge of Junnar Police station said, “Based on the complaints filed by ASI staffer, two fresh FIRs have been registered with us and investigation into these cases is underway. We have issued notices to the accused named in these cases and they have been directed to appear before us for a probe.”

Among the protected structures in Junnar, Shivneri fort holds archaeological importance due to its ancient fortifications, water management systems, and structural remains that reflect successive phases of occupation from early historic to medieval periods.

Excavations and structural studies offer insights into Deccan military architecture and settlement patterns. It is also historically significant as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Habashi Mahal is a historic structure located near the hill of Shivneri Fort and Habashi refers to Abyssinian military personnel who operated in the armies of some powers in the Deccan area.

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When contacted, ASI officials said that they will continue to register cases in the cases of illegal constructions near historic structures. “We initially issue notices to those who undertake these construction and then register criminal cases in which they face prosecution. The district collector is authorised to undertake demolition following communication from the ASI headquarters.” An ASI officer said.