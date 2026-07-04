RTI amendments: Hazare defers fast, demands rollback despite stay

Though he has deferred his proposed indefinite hunger strike, activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said he was not satisfied with the Maharashtra government’s decision to merely stay the amended Right to Information (RTI) Rules, insisting that they be withdrawn altogether.

“These rules, which weaken the Right to Information Act, should be completely scrapped to protect the rights of the people,” Hazare said.

The state government had proposed amendments including raising the RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30 and increasing the fee for inspection of documents from Rs 15 to Rs 50. In some cases, inspection is currently free of cost, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said.

‘The state government has the power to amend the rules of the RTI Act but the power to amend the provisions of the Act rests with the central government,” Kumbhar said.

Hazare had announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi from Sunday, alleging that the proposed amendments would dilute the RTI law.

Following Hazare’s announcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the State Chief Information Commissioner to keep the amended rules in abeyance.

“I sincerely thank the people for the peaceful democratic pressure created through the unity and awareness of citizens across the state and the people of Ralegan Siddhi, because of which the government decided to stay the RTI rules. However, this is only a stay, not a final decision,” Hazare said.

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“It is our expectation that these rules, which weaken the RTI, should be permanently withdrawn to protect the rights of the people. If the government leaves this process incomplete or fails to take a concrete decision to cancel the rules permanently, we will once again be compelled to protest through democratic means,” he added.

Hazare said he had decided to defer the hunger strike not because he trusted the government, but to allow it an opportunity to complete the process.

“I have decided to defer my hunger strike not out of trust in the government, but to provide an opportunity for the positive process they have initiated. Listening to the voice of the people is the true essence of democracy. Before taking decisions that affect people’s rights, it is necessary to hold wide-ranging consultations and earn the public’s trust,” he said.

Describing the RTI Act as a crucial instrument for accountability, transparency and public participation in governance, Hazare said he had spent years fighting to keep the law strong.

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“I am now 90 years old, but I could not remain silent while this law was being weakened during my lifetime. That is why I decided to launch another hunger strike. It is satisfying that the government has respected public sentiment and taken a positive step. Ralegan Siddhi has guided the country in every movement. This time too, it has shown that there is no power greater than non-violence, truth and the strength of the people,” he said.

Hazare’s decision to launch the hunger strike came after the state government issued a gazette notification on June 12 announcing the amendments to the RTI Rules.

“As soon as Hazare announced the strike, State Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey visited Ralegan Siddhi to meet him. It was a clear indication that the government had developed cold feet. Even after the discussions, Hazare remained firm on going ahead with the hunger strike,” RTI activist Lahu Landge said.

With Hazare refusing to relent, Chief Minister Fadnavis subsequently wrote to the State Information Commission, requesting that no final decision be taken without detailed consultations with Hazare. Following the letter, the State Chief Information Commissioner stayed the implementation of all the amendments notified in the June 12 gazette.