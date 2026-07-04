RTI amendments: Hazare defers fast, demands rollback despite stay

The proposed amendments include tripling the RTI application fee and more than tripling the document inspection fee, RTI activists said.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneJul 4, 2026 08:48 PM IST
Anna Hazare"These rules, which weaken the Right to Information Act, should be completely scrapped to protect the rights of the people," Hazare said. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Though he has deferred his proposed indefinite hunger strike, activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said he was not satisfied with the Maharashtra government’s decision to merely stay the amended Right to Information (RTI) Rules, insisting that they be withdrawn altogether.

“These rules, which weaken the Right to Information Act, should be completely scrapped to protect the rights of the people,” Hazare said.

The state government had proposed amendments including raising the RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30 and increasing the fee for inspection of documents from Rs 15 to Rs 50. In some cases, inspection is currently free of cost, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said.

‘The state government has the power to amend the rules of the RTI Act but the power to amend the provisions of the Act rests with the central government,” Kumbhar said.

Hazare had announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi from Sunday, alleging that the proposed amendments would dilute the RTI law.

Following Hazare’s announcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the State Chief Information Commissioner to keep the amended rules in abeyance.

“I sincerely thank the people for the peaceful democratic pressure created through the unity and awareness of citizens across the state and the people of Ralegan Siddhi, because of which the government decided to stay the RTI rules. However, this is only a stay, not a final decision,” Hazare said.

Story continues below this ad

“It is our expectation that these rules, which weaken the RTI, should be permanently withdrawn to protect the rights of the people. If the government leaves this process incomplete or fails to take a concrete decision to cancel the rules permanently, we will once again be compelled to protest through democratic means,” he added.

Hazare said he had decided to defer the hunger strike not because he trusted the government, but to allow it an opportunity to complete the process.

“I have decided to defer my hunger strike not out of trust in the government, but to provide an opportunity for the positive process they have initiated. Listening to the voice of the people is the true essence of democracy. Before taking decisions that affect people’s rights, it is necessary to hold wide-ranging consultations and earn the public’s trust,” he said.

Describing the RTI Act as a crucial instrument for accountability, transparency and public participation in governance, Hazare said he had spent years fighting to keep the law strong.

Story continues below this ad

“I am now 90 years old, but I could not remain silent while this law was being weakened during my lifetime. That is why I decided to launch another hunger strike. It is satisfying that the government has respected public sentiment and taken a positive step. Ralegan Siddhi has guided the country in every movement. This time too, it has shown that there is no power greater than non-violence, truth and the strength of the people,” he said.

Hazare’s decision to launch the hunger strike came after the state government issued a gazette notification on June 12 announcing the amendments to the RTI Rules.

“As soon as Hazare announced the strike, State Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey visited Ralegan Siddhi to meet him. It was a clear indication that the government had developed cold feet. Even after the discussions, Hazare remained firm on going ahead with the hunger strike,” RTI activist Lahu Landge said.

With Hazare refusing to relent, Chief Minister Fadnavis subsequently wrote to the State Information Commission, requesting that no final decision be taken without detailed consultations with Hazare. Following the letter, the State Chief Information Commissioner stayed the implementation of all the amendments notified in the June 12 gazette.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments