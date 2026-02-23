Couple get prestigious award for work on cerebral malaria in Gadchiroli

Dr Baral honoured for health system strengthening in Nepal.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
Pune Feb 23, 2026
The awards were conferred during LEPRA Society's 37th Foundation Day celebrations.
Dr Digant Amte and Dr Anagha Amte were awarded the prestigious Dr K V Desikan Memorial Award 2026 for their transformative work in drastically reducing the incidence of cerebral malaria within Gadchiroli’s tribal communities on Monday.

The award was also presented to Dr Suwash Baral for his work on leprosy diagnosis and health system strengthening in Nepal. Dr Baral eliminated critical diagnostic delays by establishing indigenous histopathology services, reducing wait times from four months to just four weeks. His resilience was notably demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, where he used personal resources to maintain an in-house laboratory, ensuring uninterrupted care for thousands. His dedication towards zero transmission has made early diagnosis of leprosy accessible even in the most remote regions.

Dr Anagha Amte never really considered doing full-time nonprofit work in a remote, tribal region like Gadchiroli, but during her postgraduate studies she was profoundly moved by hardships faced by women, especially those in labour who had to manage with scarce facilities and limited time and attention available for their care. Today, the go-to person for tribal women during their pregnancies, Dr Anagha along with her husband Dr Digant Amte, manage the responsibility of the Lok Biradari hospital and serve the tribal population just like Magsaysay Award winning doctors and her father and mother-in-law, doctors Prakash and Mandakini Amte.

At Hemalkasa, a remote village in Bhamragad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, the Lok Biradari Hospital has been serving tribals since 1973. At the time, a major issue was observed that patients could not reach a hospital on time due to various reasons like poor condition of roads, non-availability of local transport system, heavy rains and other problems.

Some of these patients had to travel up to 25 km and it was not convenient to travel for problems like cold, cough, fever and diarrhoea. “We thought, if these villages had a medical centre nearby, that will not only save money and time of patients but they can also get treatment at their doorstep,” doctors Anagha and Digant Amte said.

They initiated a Community Health Programme in 2015. Till date, six health centres have been set up which cover 26 villages. On average, one health centre serves about 1,000 patients a year. Select community health workers have been trained at the hospital.

Results of a lasting fight against malaria

The Amtes’ journey was also defined by a relentless fight against malaria. Beginning with the Ashram Shala, where dozens of children fell ill daily during monsoons, they introduced simple yet effective interventions —vector control through septic tank netting and weekly chloroquine prophylaxis — that reduced malaria cases to nearly zero.

Building on this success, they expanded the programme to surrounding villages, drastically lowering malaria incidence and deaths. “Our community health workers now diagnose and treat malaria and other ailments in remote villages cut off during monsoons, ensuring timely care at the doorstep,” Dr Anagha Amte told The Indian Express, adding that this proactive strategy culminated in zero deaths caused by cerebral malaria in 2023 and 2024 across the community the couple served.

Instituted in 2023 by LEPRA Society, the Dr K V Desikan Memorial Award honours individuals and organisations demonstrating exceptional leadership and contributions in infectious diseases, community health, rehabilitation, and laboratory sciences.

