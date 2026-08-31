‘I am proud of it’: Amit Thackeray after FIR over removal of PM Modi’s portrait

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After Pune police registered a criminal case against him on Monday, Amit Thackeray said he was proud of removing a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a government college in Pune.
Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme.
During the visit, he asked his supporters to remove a photograph of the Prime Minister hanging on an office wall.
“Yes, I got the portrait of the Prime Minister hanging directly beside the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar removed,” Amit Thackeray told reporters.
“The first charge filed against me was for the honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; and the second charge filed against me today is for the honour of the great visionary Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am immensely proud of both these charges,” he added.
The BJP condemned the act and demanded that an FIR be filed against Amit Thackeray. “Amit Thackeray has insulted the Prime Minister… A case should be filed against him,” said BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban.
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare said, “BJP should stop hitting the ground thinking it’s a snake… Amit Thackeray did not say that PM Modi’s photo shouldn’t be there at all; his stance is that PM Modi’s photo should not be placed next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”
Dr Rajendra Patil of Government Polytechnic lodged the first information report (FIR) at Chaturshringi police station.
As per the FIR, Amit Thackeray and 25 other MNS workers allegedly gathered on the premises of Government Polytechnic around 12.30 pm.
They allegedly took down the PM’s photo frame, threatened college staffers and caused a ruckus at the spot.
Police booked the MNS workers under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 189(1) (unlawful assembly), 221 (obstructing a public servant) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.
College authorities later put the PM’s photograph back in the same spot.