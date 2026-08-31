‘I am proud of it’: Amit Thackeray after FIR over removal of PM Modi’s portrait

Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme. (ANI Videograb)

After Pune police registered a criminal case against him on Monday, Amit Thackeray said he was proud of removing a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a government college in Pune.

Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme.

During the visit, he asked his supporters to remove a photograph of the Prime Minister hanging on an office wall.

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“Yes, I got the portrait of the Prime Minister hanging directly beside the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar removed,” Amit Thackeray told reporters.