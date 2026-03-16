9,800 households in Pune region to be surveyed under first national income survey

Around 9,800 households in the nine districts under the Pune Regional Office of the National Statistics Office will be surveyed for India’s first ever National Household Income Survey (NHIS), set to begin in April. This is the first time the country is conducting a pan-India income estimate survey, with previous surveys like Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) focusing on household expenditure.

The nine districts under the Pune Regional Office are Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Dharashiv, Kolapur, Ahilyanagar, and Sindhudhurg. Data will be collected from approximately 9,800 households from about 488 FSU’s (First Stage Units) from these districts, informed Dr Ruhi Kulkarni, Joint Director and Regional Head, NSO (Field Operations Division). Both rural and urban households will be included in this survey, which will be conducted over a year.

Dr Kulkarni told The Indian Express, “Current poverty line estimates are calculated based on the household consumption expenditure data. Since expenditure is not the proper measure of the economic well being of a household, we want to just measure what is the standard of living of these households, which households are economically vulnerable, how social welfare schemes are benefiting them, and how these schemes can be modified to reach more needy people. For these kinds of insights, we need income data.”

The survey will capture income from multiple sources such as wages, self-employment, agriculture, business, pensions, and transfers, enabling a deeper understanding of income dynamics, disparities, and economic well-being across socio-economic groups. Household information such as demographic characteristics, education status, and employment status will also be captured.

A two-day Regional Training Conference (RTC) for the survey commenced at the Pune office on March 16. The training focused on building technical competence and field readiness among the supervisory and field staff for NHIS 2026. Participants were oriented on various aspects of data collection using Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) technology, adherence to confidentiality norms, and effective communication with respondents to ensure accuracy and cooperation in the field.

Citizens appealed to cooperate

The NSO has appealed to all citizens to extend full cooperation to field officers collecting data for this national survey. “We see that in gated societies in urban areas, we are sometimes not even given entry into the building. We appeal to the general public to cooperate as it is a contribution in nation building from their side. If people are approached by our officers, they can check their identity cards to verify the authenticity,” added Dr Kulkarni.

“Since it is very sensitive information, we are committed to the confidentiality of data. This data will not be shared with any of the department or any of the agencies apart from the statistical purposes for this ministry only. However, there might be some reservation or resistance for sharing the income related information. So, only in the urban areas, we will be providing the option that the concerned household can give their information in our paper schedule formats in a sealed envelope. This will be opened only in our office and the data will be entered in the software,” she assured.