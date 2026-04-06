98-year-old freedom fighter Abbas Inamdar buried with ‘guard of honour’ in Pune

98-year-old freedom fighter Abbas Abdul Mujawar alias Inamdar, who passed away on March 31, was laid to rest with a ‘guard of honor’ by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate on April 1. Mujawar was a resident of Nehru Nagar. He was involved in the Goa Liberation Movement in 1961. He is survived by four sons and three daughters and their families. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Ganesh Ingale confirmed that Inamdar was buried after a police ‘guard of honour’.

Mujawar was born on 28 January, 1928. Originally from the Kavthe Mahankal taluka in Sangli, Inamdar was from a farming family and had left his house as a child, said his son Mehboob Inamdar. Mujawar went to Satara and worked at the Ogale glass factory at Ogalewadi. He later shifted to Pune after one of his sons got a job in Bajaj Auto.

Later, he associated himself with the communist movement and participated in the Goa Liberation Struggle. Mehboob said, “He and many people from around his village went to Goa to participate in the freedom struggle. He faced lathi charges from the police. There were thousands of people at the funeral.”

Inamdar had been honoured by the Maharashtra government in 1990 by issuance of a letter of respect for ‘contributions made in the Indian freedom struggle’. He had also been receiving a government pension for freedom fighters, according to documents shared by his family.

“We think that villagers are just farming, but that is not the case. They have more nationalism than us. Did any of them know that Goa would get independent and they would later get pension? No, they just knew they had to go there, get beaten, and shut up. But they still did it. So many people got martyred in the freedom struggle as well, did they know they would be successful?” he added.

Remembering his father, Mehboob, who is a retired senior police inspector, said, “He used to tell stories of how they went there stealthily in the night and held protests and how there was panic after the lathi charge. He even had a mark from the beatings he got during that time.”

“He had no other health issues but got a slight block in his heart. The doctors said that it would not be suitable to do a surgery at this point keeping in mind his age. Then about 1.5 months ago he had a fall and he fractured his back. He stopped eating and had to be admitted to the hospital. He was on oxygen support and a ventilator till he passed away.

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We all dreamed that our father would reach 100 years of age. He would have lived 10-15 years more if he had not had the fall,” Mehboob remarked.