19 agencies join Army-led civil–military drill in Pune simulating urban chemical attack

The demonstration highlighted critical procedures including rapid threat identification, cordon and isolation of contaminated areas, decontamination processes, casualty evacuation, medical management and coordinated inter-agency command and control. (Express Photo)

A military–civil fusion exercise focusing on a response to a simulated chemical attack in an urban environment, involving as many as 19 agencies, was conducted in Pune under the leadership of the Indian Army’s Southern Command.

“Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the concluding event of the week-long military civil fusion exercise Sanyukt Kavach, conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Southern Command at Aundh Military Station in Pune. MoS Defence witnessed a comprehensive live demonstration and static display showcasing a coordinated response to a simulated chemical attack in an urban environment, highlighting integrated national preparedness against emerging Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats,” a press statement from Southern Command read.