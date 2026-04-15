10 English-medium schools in PCMC area declared unauthorised

Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said. (File Photo)

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s education department has found that 10 private English medium primary schools are operating illegally, without the necessary government permissions for the academic year 2026-27.

Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said. In light of this, the education department on Wednesday instructed all parents not to enroll their children in these schools. Taking admission in such institutions can adversely affect a student’s academic progress and the future validity of their educational credentials, the department said.

“Parents are urged to take necessary precautions and note that they will be held personally responsible for any potential loss resulting from enrolling their child in an unauthorised school. Furthermore, a stern warning has been issued to the principals of these schools. They must not operate without obtaining the mandatory government permissions,” said Sangeeta Bangar, administration officer, education department.