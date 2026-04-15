10 English-medium schools in PCMC area declared unauthorised

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The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s education department has found that 10 private English medium primary schools are operating illegally, without the necessary government permissions for the academic year 2026-27.
Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said. In light of this, the education department on Wednesday instructed all parents not to enroll their children in these schools. Taking admission in such institutions can adversely affect a student’s academic progress and the future validity of their educational credentials, the department said.
“Parents are urged to take necessary precautions and note that they will be held personally responsible for any potential loss resulting from enrolling their child in an unauthorised school. Furthermore, a stern warning has been issued to the principals of these schools. They must not operate without obtaining the mandatory government permissions,” said Sangeeta Bangar, administration officer, education department.
She said strict legal action will be taken against those found running unauthorised schools, in accordance with the Government Resolutions (GR) of the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department.
|School name
|Location
|Blooming Birds
|Tathawade
|Little Star English Medium School
|Chinchwadenagar
|Mount Everest English School
|Kasarwadi
|DMK International School
|Kasarwadi
|Mane English Medium School
|Kalewadi
|Nurture International School
|Kaljewadi, Charholi
|Mindworld International School
|Kaljewadi, Charholi
|Hem’s International School
|Wakad
|Catalyst International School
|Charholi Phata
|Galaxy International School
|Moshi