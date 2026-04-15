10 English-medium schools in PCMC area declared unauthorised

The education department on Wednesday instructed all parents not to enroll their children in these schools.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneApr 15, 2026 09:50 PM IST
Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said.Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said. (File Photo)
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The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s education department has found that 10 private English medium primary schools are operating illegally, without the necessary government permissions for the academic year 2026-27.

Despite previously receiving closure notices, these schools continued to operate in violation of regulations, officials said. In light of this, the education department on Wednesday instructed all parents not to enroll their children in these schools. Taking admission in such institutions can adversely affect a student’s academic progress and the future validity of their educational credentials, the department said.

“Parents are urged to take necessary precautions and note that they will be held personally responsible for any potential loss resulting from enrolling their child in an unauthorised school. Furthermore, a stern warning has been issued to the principals of these schools. They must not operate without obtaining the mandatory government permissions,” said Sangeeta Bangar, administration officer, education department.

She said strict legal action will be taken against those found running unauthorised schools, in accordance with the Government Resolutions (GR) of the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department.

List of unauthorised English medium schools

School name Location
Blooming Birds Tathawade
Little Star English Medium School Chinchwadenagar
Mount Everest English School Kasarwadi
DMK International School Kasarwadi
Mane English Medium School Kalewadi
Nurture International School Kaljewadi, Charholi
Mindworld International School Kaljewadi, Charholi
Hem’s International School Wakad
Catalyst International School Charholi Phata
Galaxy International School Moshi

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