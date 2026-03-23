1.76 lakh traffic challans issued via PTP app, citizens now asked to report illegal hoardings

Pune City Traffic police said that as many as 1.76 lakh traffic challans have been issued based on the traffic violations reported by 1.55 lakh citizens through the Pune Traffic Police (PTP) phone based app since its launch in January. Interestingly, the users who reported these violations, also paid the pending traffic challans of Rs 9.3 crores through the application.

On Monday, a prize distribution ceremony was organised at the Pune City Police Commissionerate by the Pune City Traffic Branch to felicitate and award the winners among the PTP app users who recorded the highest number of traffic violation reports in the month of February.

The Pune Traffic Police had launched the PTP app for citizens in January. This app provides a facility for citizens to lodge complaints against motorists who violate traffic rules. Under this initiative, a reward scheme was announced for the top five contributors who reported the highest number of violations, in collaboration with Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) and the Pune Traffic Branch.

Accordingly, the prizes were fixed as follows: the first prize is Rs 50,000 along with a certificate, the second prize is Rs 25,000, the third prize is Rs 15,000, the fourth prize is Rs 10,000, and the fifth prize is Rs 5,000. The awardees for the month of February received their prizes at the hands of Police Commissioner of Pune City, Amitesh Kumar. At the ceremony, three traffic police personnel who effectively conducted traffic regulation through the app, were also felicitated by Amitesh Kumar.

“So far, a total of 155,408 citizens have used the app, through which 249,800 cases have been reported since January. After verification, challans have been issued in 1,76,887 cases. App users have collectively paid fines amounting to Rs 9.32 crores — which were pending against them — through the app.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav.

Report illegal hoardings through the PTP app

As part of a special drive launched by the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune City Police, as many as 4300 illegal hoardings, banners and flex boards have been removed till now. Special night patrolling teams of the PMC and Police have been formed to prevent such illegal hoardings coming up again.

Pune police Amitesh Kumar said on Monday that citizens can now report the presence of illegal hoardings through the PTP application. Police have announced that people can also report abandoned, unclaimed vehicles through the application.

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The joint drive was launched after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of illegal hoardings defacing the cities and towns in the state. On March 11, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the driver after a joint meeting of Pune City Police and PMC was held.