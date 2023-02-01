YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy quits alleging phone tapping; party and Govt denies charge

The ruling YSR Congress Party’s MLA from Nellore Rural Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy announced his resignation from the party Wednesday, accusing the government of tapping his phones. Sridhar Reddy said he had proof that the state government and party were snooping on him and he was hurt by it.

“I am being suspected of what I do not know but I have plenty of evidence that my phones are being tapped. Some people tell me that I am in touch with leaders of other parties. I am hurt that I have been suspected. I cannot continue in a party which suspects me. Elections are still 15 months away but I am quitting so you can understand how I feel. What will happen after 15 months in the elections no one knows. How people will treat me when I contest from some other party, no one knows but I cannot continue anymore,” said the two-time MLA.

“I have been a YSR family loyalist for nearly 30 years. I have been with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy through his bad times and good times. But I am very aggrieved that the party is tapping my phones,” he said.

Reddy accused Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor, Public Affairs, of ordering surveillance on him. Sridhar Reddy also claimed several other party MLAs and a few MPs have told him about their suspicions of their phones being tapped.

Sridhar Reddy said he was feeling suffocated in the party and accused Energy Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy of telling him to get lost from the party. “Balineni told me that they cannot wait to get rid of him. He asked me to go and join the TDP as soon as possible. I believe those are not Balineni’s words but the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s words.”

Reacting to Sridhar Reddy’s allegations, Srinivasa Reddy said he was just trying to create a scenario so that he could justify quitting the party. “He wants to defect to the TDP and he feels he needs to give a reason. It is up to him if he wants to quit but these allegations of phone tapping are ridiculous,” said the minister.

Srinivasa Reddy said Telegu Desam Party leaders were already discussing fielding Sridhar Reddy in the 2024 elections so the party feels he has already made arrangements with the TDP.

Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, who held consultations with Nellore district party leaders, said Sridhar Reddy did not bring the issue of phone tapping to his notice. “He has not spoken with me about his allegations neither has he approached the CM,” he said.

Sources in the YSRCP said party leaders were in touch with Venkatagiri (Tirupati district) MLA Anam Ramanaryana Reddy who they feel may also quit the party.