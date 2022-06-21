As YSRCP aims for a big victory in Atmakur bypoll, BJP says ruling party has nothing to show

The ruling YSR Congress Party has a clear edge in the bypoll for the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, where campaigning for the June 23 election ends Tuesday. The YSRCP is confident of a cakewalk because the main opposition party—the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)—is not contesting, apart from Congress. The YSR Congress Party’s main rival is the BJP, which has hardly any presence in the constituency in the state’s Nellore district.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was YSR Congress Party MLA and Industries Minister, on February 21 due to a heart attack.

The YSRCP has fielded his brother Goutham Reddy’s brother Vikram Reddy, and hence the TDP is staying away from the Atmakur bypoll. TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that it is the party’s tradition of not fielding its candidate against family members of deceased MLAs and MPs in by-elections. Actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is also not contesting but will lend its support to the BJP.

YSRCP district in charge Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that Goutham Reddy had done a lot of groundwork in the constituency and there was a lot of goodwill for him and his family. “It will certainly work in favour of his brother and YSRCP. Atmakur is a YSRCP bastion now. We have done several rounds of door-to-door campaigns and we are confident of victory with a big margin,’’ he said.

There are 14 candidates in the fray. The BJP has fielded G Bharat Kumar Yadav, while BSP’s N Obuleshu, and Indian Muslim League’s Shaik Moinuddin are the others in the contest.

The BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar Yadav is a novice but with the backing of Jana Sena, he has also conducted at least 12 rounds of door-to-door campaigns in the constituency. While YSRCP leaders spoke about the various welfare measures and schemes launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the BJP and other parties are pointing at the lack of development.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veeraju said, “The YSRCP has nothing to show in the name of development and their schemes are all propaganda”.

The Atmakur constituency, part of the Nellore Parliament Constituency, has approximately 2.12 lakh voters. About 78 sensitive polling booths will be monitored through webcasting. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that 1,300 security personnel will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the by-election. Counting will be held on June 26.