You are a politician, not a pujari: Kharge targets Shah

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at him, questioning his credentials for making such an announcement. He said Shah’s job was to ensure security of the country but he was instead talking about the temple.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, Kharge accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promise of creating jobs.

“Now, what are they doing? There are elections in Tripura. (Amit) Shah goes there and says Ram Temple is being constructed and its inauguration is on (January) 1st. ….Everybody has faith in God… but why are you announcing it… that too during elections?” he said.

“Who are you to say that? Are you the pujari of Ram Temple. Are you the Mahant of Ram Temple? Let the Mahants, sadhu and sant talk about it. Who are you? You are a politician. Your job is to keep the country secure, maintain law and order, ensure food for people and provide farmers with adequate prices,” he said.

Addressing party workers as “pyaare karyakarta” and “Babbar Sher aur Sherniyan” in context of Panipat’s history that has seen three decisive battles, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP over Agniveer recruitment scheme.

“BJP calls me ‘anti-Army’ but I have walked over 3,000 km and all those who aspired to join the Army are meeting me. They tell me their future has been ruined. Haryana gives 10% to Army and the youth know what it means. For farmers, the three farm laws sounded the death knell. All farmers got together and stood against it. What did Narendra Modi say? Mujhse galti ho gayi (I made a mistake). It took him one year to realise his mistake,” Rahul said.