scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

You are a politician, not a pujari: Kharge targets Shah

Rahul takes on BJP, says Agniveer ruined future of youth

Mallikarjun Kharge, amit shah, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, congress, Indian Express, India news, current affairsCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Panipat on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh
Listen to this article
You are a politician, not a pujari: Kharge targets Shah
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at him, questioning his credentials for making such an announcement. He said Shah’s job was to ensure security of the country but he was instead talking about the temple.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, Kharge accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promise of creating jobs.

“Now, what are they doing? There are elections in Tripura. (Amit) Shah goes there and says Ram Temple is being constructed and its inauguration is on (January) 1st. ….Everybody has faith in God… but why are you announcing it… that too during elections?” he said.

“Who are you to say that? Are you the pujari of Ram Temple. Are you the Mahant of Ram Temple? Let the Mahants, sadhu and sant talk about it. Who are you? You are a politician. Your job is to keep the country secure, maintain law and order, ensure food for people and provide farmers with adequate prices,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

Addressing party workers as “pyaare karyakarta” and “Babbar Sher aur Sherniyan” in context of Panipat’s history that has seen three decisive battles, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP over Agniveer recruitment scheme.

“BJP calls me ‘anti-Army’ but I have walked over 3,000 km and all those who aspired to join the Army are meeting me. They tell me their future has been ruined. Haryana gives 10% to Army and the youth know what it means. For farmers, the three farm laws sounded the death knell. All farmers got together and stood against it. What did Narendra Modi say? Mujhse galti ho gayi (I made a mistake). It took him one year to realise his mistake,” Rahul said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 01:31 IST
Next Story

21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance begins Rare Maharaja, vintage cars on display at royal palace in Vadodara

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close