Yogi woos voters with Ayodhya temple, says Left-Cong questioned Ram’s existence

Invoking Hindutva and appealing to voters from the community, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the BJP has given justice to people by building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and hit out at the Congress-Left alliance for Tripura Assembly polls for “protesting against construction of the temple” and questioning the “existence of Lord Ram”.

Addressing a rally in Bagbassa constituency, where the BJP has fielded Jadab Lal Debnath, Adityanath said, “The Congress protested against construction of the temple. They play with people’s sentiments. They raised questions on Lord Ram’s existence…”

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, while addressing rallies in the state, that the Ram Mandir would be completed and opened to the public by January 1, 2024, Adityanath said a magnificent temple is in its last stages of construction and would be completed soon.

Also read | How two veterans of many a battle between CPM, Congress in Tripura are steering their new ties

Taking on the Left-Congress alliance, he said, “The Congress and Communists have always tried to block the construction of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor…they do not want to honour faith…”

He accused the alliance of conspiring against development and progress ushered in under the “double-engine government” — of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala — and said people are now provided with houses under the PM Awas Yojana, gas connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana, toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, drinking water under Atal Jal Dhara Mission, as well as benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, among others.

Under the previous government of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, Adityanath said, there was little employment generation, people did not get benefits of government schemes, and women lacked security.

Also read | Tripura CM Manik Saha, Dy CM Jishnu Devvarma among 45 crorepati candidates

He alleged that the Congress and the Left are fighting the Assembly elections together to “spread anarchy” in the state. “They are trying to confuse people and deprive them of their rights and legitimate benefits,” he said and appealed to people to vote in the “double-engine government” again. Adityanath subsequently addressed another election rally in Kalyanpur, where the party has fielded Pinaki Das Chowdhury as its candidate.