Yogi: Restore all places of worship desecrated in past

Calling ‘sanatan dharma’ “national religion” and Ram Temple “national temple”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that there should be a campaign to restore places of worship desecrated in the past.

Addressing a programme to mark the ‘navnirman’ (renovation) of Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Rajasthan’s Jalore, Yogi said: “The nation is progressing. Remember that in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year, Prime Minister Modi-ji administered us, all countrymen, ‘paanch pran’ (five pledges) one of the which was ‘virasat ke prati samman ka bhaav (respect towards the heritage).” He said that the day’s programme in Jalore was a reflection of the same.

“The kind of unity that is being witnessed in this religious event, ‘koi jaati nahi, koi mat ka bhed nahi, koi mazhab ka bhed nahi’ (there is no caste, no difference of opinion or religion). Brothers and sisters, we all will have to adopt this in our daily life too. Humara sanatan dharm Bharat ka rashtriya dharm hai (Our sanatan dharm is the national religion of India),” Yogi said, leading to an applause from the audience.

“Hum sab apne vyaktigat swarthon se upar uth kar ke, apne iss rashtriya dharm ke saath judte hain. Humara desh surakshit ho, humare maanbinduon ki punarsthpana ho, gau-Brahmin ki raksha ho, kisi kaal khand mein agar humare dharmsthalon ko apavitra kiya gaya hai, unki punarsthapana ka ek abhiyaan chale (By rising above personal interests, we connect with the national religion. Our nation stays protected, our points of honour are re-established, the cow and Brahmins are protected, and if our religious places were desecrated in any era, there should be a campaign to restore them,” he said.

Yogi said that in Ayodhya, “after 500 years, thanks to the efforts of PM Modi, the work on grand Ram Temple is going to be completed now. Aaj Bharat ki bhavnaon ke anuroop, Bharat ka rashtriya mandir, Bhagwan Ram ke bhavya mandir ke roop mein sthapit ho raha hai (As per the emotions of India, India’s national temple is being established in the form of Lord Ram’s temple)”.

The CM said that he was invited by Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also present on the occasion. “Taking time from his busy schedule, Shekhawat-ji himself came to Lucknow. I could not have declined his invitation,” Yogi said.