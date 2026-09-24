Akhilesh vs Yogi, how AI video war is shaping run-up to 2027 UP polls

AI-generated videos are emerging as a new tool in political messaging in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) trading allegations and counter-allegations over the creation and circulation of such content.

Both parties have claimed that the “derogatory” AI videos targeting leaders of the other side were not produced by them.

The issue has acquired a new dimension in recent weeks, with SP president Akhilesh Yadav repeatedly showcasing AI videos during his recent press conferences. The BJP has questioned why such content has been publicly shown by the SP chief or its platforms.

Spoof as campaign tool

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The row first erupted on August 31, when Akhilesh showed an AI video featuring a character resembling UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video touched upon issues the Opposition has been raising against the BJP-led state government, including allegations of theft in Ram Temple donations, price rise and women’s safety.

Before playing this video which he claimed he got from “someone”, Akhilesh also showed another AI video at the same press conference, which he alleged was circulated by the BJP as it blamed him for crimes against women, riots and other issues.

He also cautioned the BJP against what he alleged was the use of public money for such activities. “Don’t play childish games; the government shouldn’t waste its money. If you do it, we will play along with you,” he said, while also calling for an investigation into the social media handles from which such videos were circulated.

SP leaders say such videos are gaining traction among the party workers at the grassroots level and could become part of its campaign narrative in the run-up to the polls slated for early next year. AI-generated satire gives the Opposition talking points to be packaged as entertainment while using characters resembling recognisable political figures.

Story continues below this ad

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the BJP started the AI war by “making derogatory statements about Akhilesh”. “We are not making the videos. Offended by the BJP, our workers just sent the videos and we just played them,” he added.

War of videos

On September 10, while speaking about civic amenities in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh again showed an AI video featuring characters resembling Adityanath and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan dancing. The AI clip was played alongside actual videos of people complaining about lack of civic amenities.

A week later, another AI video was shown by the SP camp before the media in Akhilesh’s presence. This time, the format was reversed. An Akhilesh character was portrayed as a revolutionary figure questioning a Yogi lookalike over various issues. The video included a line from the Akhilesh character: “The veil on your lies has been removed.” It ended with a claim that a PDA (Pichde, Dalits, Aplsankhyaks) government – Akhilesh’s main poll plank – would be formed in UP in 2027.

On September 19, Akhilesh addressed the question of digital content against the government, saying: “This is a new kind of election; these are new times. We have to fight on the ground as well as on digital platforms. The battle must be fought on both fronts – we cannot afford to falter when it comes to narrative and perception.”

Story continues below this ad

He also argued that if the Opposition did not create its own digital content, party workers could become demoralised when confronted with videos produced against them.

At the same time, Akhilesh questioned where videos aimed at him were being produced, calling for their source to be investigated.

SP leaders maintain that the AI videos against the ruling dispensation are not officially produced by the party and that its workers and supporters create such content and forward it to the leadership.

The same approach was also seen Monday, when Akhilesh unveiled another AI video, playing a hip-hop song clip centred on him and the SP. “We do not want to create negative songs, nor do we want to be left behind. While others might be producing songs using money or government budgets, our party workers are creating them free of cost. They are deeply attached to the party, which is why they are expressing their sentiments through these songs,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

SP sources said there were concerns in the party that its workers or supporters identified as creators of such AI videos could face police action. The party has thus decided to get its leaders play them at its office.

BJP play

The BJP has also claimed that no “derogatory” AI video has been uploaded through the party’s official handles or by a party leader. It has sought to attribute such content against the SP leadership to independent social media content creators.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told The Indian Express: “There is nothing wrong in using AI tools but misuse should not take place and it should not be derogatory. We also use AI tools but BJP did not make or upload any derogatory videos on its official handles.”

He added that there was a difference in the way the two parties were treating such content, saying the SP chief had himself been shown playing “derogatory” AI videos during press interactions.

Story continues below this ad

The BJP’s social media campaign in UP also uses memes and videos, with a major theme being a comparison between the previous SP regime and the BJP rule since 2017.

An AI video circulated through the UP BJP social media platform recently took a swipe at the seat-sharing between the SP and the Congress, while going after Akhilesh.

“It is clear that the 2027 contest is likely to be fought not only through rallies, organisational mobilisation and conventional media but also through short videos designed for rapid circulation on social media platforms,” an SP leader said. “AI lowers the barrier to producing political satire. A recognisable face can be converted into a fictional character, placed in an invented situation and given scripted dialogue within minutes and connects better with the masses.”