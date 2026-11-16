Yogi Adityanath flags ‘missing Hindu voters’, some in BJP question how it happened

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the state’s electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has raised questions in the BJP. While some leaders asked how this could have happened under the watch of the the party’s famed booth-level machinery, others said they see it as an opportunity to consolidate Hindu voters ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

“Such a public statement raises questions about the functioning of the BJP organisation and its workers who were on the ground during the SIR. The party had deployed more workers than any other political outfit, and the state headquarters was continuously monitoring their work,” a BJP leader said.

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The BJP had deployed over 1.61 lakh BLAs during the SIR, against 1.57 lakh by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and 1.54 lakh by the BSP. Speaking at the Aaj Tak Panchayat last week, Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names figured in the panchayat electoral rolls were missing from the Assembly rolls, despite receiving government welfare benefits.

Also Read | Who is being left out of voter rolls? What Aadhaar reveals about SIR

Another BJP leader said Adityanath’s claim also raised questions about the state government’s oversight of the bureaucracy. “Booth-level officers (BLOs) to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), all are state government employees. If they showed laxity in their discharging duties, why did senior officers and ministers not take notice?” he asked.

An EC official, however, said SP workers had been more active than BJP workers at the booth level during the exercise.

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“This was the first time we saw SP workers more active at the booth level than the BJP’s BLAs. Muslim voters were also more cautious and proactive in checking their names and ensuring they were not deleted due to any logical discrepancy. Hindu voters were comparatively less enthusiastic, believing their names would not be deleted,” the official said.

Yet another BJP leader questioned why the discrepancy had been flagged months after the final rolls were published. “The state government has a list of welfare beneficiaries. It could have been compared with the electoral rolls much earlier. Why raise this issue six months after publication of the final rolls?” the leader asked.

A minister in the Adityanath Cabinet indirectly pointed fingers at government officials, who he said did not work for the BJP. “BLOs and EROs are government employees, not party workers. It is possible that some may have been inclined towards a particular political ideology and taken decisions on adding or deleting names accordingly. BLAs, party leaders and ministers cannot track every voter’s application,” the minister said.

Some see silver lining

Others in the party, however, see a political opportunity. “Since the issue concerns Hindu voters, it can help consolidate Hindu support behind the BJP. This is also significant because the percentage of Muslim voters has increased after the SIR,” a senior leader said.

Sources said that after the draft rolls were published in January, Adityanath and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary had held a virtual meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party functionaries to discuss the large number of deletions. The leadership had set a target of adding at least 200 voters at every polling booth before the finalisation of the rolls.

BJP-RSS step up prep

Alongside the voter-tracing exercise which the party plans to begin on November 20 and a “yojana baithak” in Mathura on Monday, the BJP central leadership has begun strengthening its organisational machinery across UP.

Six organisational secretaries with RSS backgrounds have been assigned to the state’s six regions to oversee election preparations. The party plans to deploy more BJP and RSS leaders from other states across all 403 Assembly constituencies and 98 organisational districts.

* N Madhukar, BJP general secretary (organisation) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been assigned the Kashi region, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. The region has 71 Assembly seats.

* Chandrashekhar, Madhya Pradesh BJP’s general secretary (organisation), will oversee the Gorakhpur region, Adityanath’s political backyard, which has 62 seats.

* Karamveer, Chhattisgarh BJP’s general secretary (organisation), has been assigned the Awadh region, with 82 seats.

* Pawan Sai, Jharkhand BJP’s general secretary (organisation), will oversee Kanpur-Bundelkhand, which has 52 seats.

* Satish Dhond, Maharashtra BJP’s joint general secretary (organisation), has been assigned Western UP, with 71 seats

* Ajey Kumar, Rajasthan BJP’s general secretary (organisation), will oversee the Braj region, which has 65 seats.

All six are full-time RSS workers with experience in managing BJP organisational affairs.

“This is an exercise to decentralise powers and the workload during the poll period. These leaders will handle organisational matters in their respective regions, coordinate with state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and report to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh,” a BJP leader said.

The six leaders are expected to reach their regional headquarters after Chhath Puja and will tour constituencies, attend party meetings and resolve campaign-related issues.

According to a senior BJP leader, a similar exercise was undertaken ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. “Dharampal, who was then general secretary (organisation) for Jharkhand was assigned the Kashi region,” the leader added.

Meanwhile, the party also plans to deploy at least one experienced leader, preferably with an RSS background, in every district and Assembly constituency.

“At least 40 leaders from every state that is not going to polls will camp in Uttar Pradesh. Their experience will be used for poll management, resolving organisational issues and coordinating with allies. Leaders from Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and other states will be deployed in areas where voters from these states reside,” a BJP source said.

The BJP will hold a two-day meeting, yojana baithak, in Mathura from Monday. Nearly 50 senior RSS and BJP functionaries, along with Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, select state ministers and Chaudhary, are expected to attend.

“The meeting will focus on the election strategy, voter lists, campaign issues, star campaigners, the manifesto, the political situation in each Assembly constituency and seat-sharing with allies,” a BJP functionary said.