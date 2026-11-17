Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were excluded from the state’s electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Opposition asked for the source of that data, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it does not maintain any database of voters’ religion or caste and also does not release any such data. No names had been deleted based on religion, caste, community, or village and locality, the poll panel added.

“Our database does not have any other details such as religion or caste. Since we don’t have any such data, how can we release that?” UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said when asked about the CM’s claim. The voters’ list contains only the name of voters, relationship type, age, date of birth, house number and gender, he added. Rinwa said some software available in the market could be used to analyse the electoral rolls for the religion of voters and those making the claims might have used them.

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Rinwa made the comments after the draft electoral rolls were published following the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls. The claims and objections period will now run till December 16 and the deadline for disposing of the claims and objections is December 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4.

As per the draft roll data, there are 13.58 crore voters in UP as of November 17, up 18.84 lakh from the final electoral rolls published on April 10 following the SIR exercise. Of these voters in the draft rolls, 7.38 crore are men, 6.20 lakh are women, and 4,042 are from the third gender. The rolls show that 11.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket, while the gender ratio is 840 and the elector-to-population (EP) ratio is 55.95.

What the numbers show

On April 10, when the final rolls were published after SIR, there were 13.39 crore voters that included — 7.30 crore male voters, 6.09 crore female voters, 4206 third-gender voters, 17.36 lakh voters in the 18-19 years age group, gender ratio — 834 and EP ratio was 55.17. The projected population of UP is around 24.28 crore, and nearly 16.16 crore of them are 18 years and above in age, whereas the names in the draft voters list on Tuesday were 13.58 crore.

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In these additional 18.84 lakh voters added back to the rolls, 10.96 lakh are women voters, higher than the7.87 lakh male voters added to the list. The number of voters from the third gender has shrunk by 164, along with voters in the 18-19 age bracket, who have decreased by 5.8 lakh. The CEO explained that several of these voters had turned 20 in the period when the SSR was conducted. The names in this age category are expected to increase further in the final voters’ list, while those who turn 18 will be added, the CEO said. The gender ratio in these draft rolls has increased from 834 to 840 and the EP ratio rose by 0.78%.

A comparison with UP’s projected population of age 18 years and above in 2026 as per the report of the Technical group on Population Projection for India and States (2011-2036) published in 2020, with the draft voters list published Tuesday, shows that the number of voters is 2.58 crore lower than the projected population. As per that report, the projected population of UP is 16.16 crore.

In that difference of 2.58 crore names in the voters’ list and the projected population of 18 years and above, the highest share is of 1.64 crore women, while 94.17 lakh are men. But there is another significant difference in 18-19 years age group which is 73.63 lakh. The CEO said a special emphasis would be given on including the names of women and youths during the SSR.