Yogi Adityanath in Maximum City, combative MVA rakes up lost projects

The rousing reception accorded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Maharashtra has set off political fireworks in the state, with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alleging that it was a BJP ploy to undermine the state and take away investments. Adityanath was in Mumbai on January 4 and 5 to meet investors and invite them to a summit set to be held in Lucknow the following month.

For the Opposition, the apparent movement of investments out of Maharashtra has been a key line of attack when up against the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Last year, the Opposition laid into the government after at least four projects worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore went to other states, including the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant, a proposed Tata Airbus transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Nagpur, a bulk drugs park in Raigad district. This, the MVA alleged at the time, was because of the government’s ineptitude.

Though Adityanath is not the first CM of another state to meet industrialists and businessmen in Mumbai — over the years, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Naveen Patnaik have met with investors in the state — the MVA revived fears of Maharashtra again losing out on crucial investments, an accusation denied by the BJP.

“We have reasons to believe that the top BJP leadership, to serve its political interests, is doing injustice against Maharashtra,” said an MVA leader. Others in the ruling alliance said Maharashtra requires industrialisation. With 25,000 villages drought-prone, especially in the region of Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha, the state relies on industrial development to generate employment, these leaders explained.

“He can come and meet industrialists to attract business and investment. But if the intention is to snatch Maharashtra’s projects, then we have an objection,” Sanjay Raut, who is part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, told reporters Thursday. “Also what is the need for doing a roadshow in Mumbai for investment? I wonder if he is here for politics or to seek Maharashtra’s help to attract investment in his state.”

Raut went on to say, “Why did he do a road show? He could have very well held meetings with investors. We are not against investments in UP. We want the development of UP. Eknath Shinde and (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis are going to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum. They are going to hold discussions with investors. But they are not doing road shows in Davos.”

State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that Adityanath’s “investor meet was a BJP ploy to undermine the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra”. He added, “We are opposing Yogi because of his communal politics. Maharashtra is a progressive state that believes in communal harmony. Whereas, UP is still grappling with deep-rooted casteism, which has political patronage. Secondly, he takes pride in bulldozer politics that renders thousands homeless. We are opposing his politics of religion and polarisation.”

Among other things, Adityanath’s plan to build a film city in UP is viewed as suspect and as an attempt to undermine the Hindi film industry in Mumbai. Former minister Jitendra Awhad said, “Maharashtra is made of different soil. It has always followed Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Attempts to undermine Mumbai or Maharashtra will boomerang. Moreover, you cannot create another Mumbai anywhere in the world even after a thousand years.”

Dismissing the Opposition’s concerns, Fadnavis has said, “Every state has its distinct characteristics, geography and natural strength. Accordingly, it attracts investors and projects. We want the development of UP. These apprehensions about undermining Mumbai or Maharashtra are imaginary. I can say with absolute confidence that Maharashtra is the chosen destination for investors. Nobody can divest its leadership status in industries. Similarly, Mumbai is the headquarters of several corporate houses. It is natural state heads will come here for discussions. Nobody can take away businesses.”

Maharashtra BJP’s Uttar Bharatiya wing president Sanjay Pandey said the MVA’s attack on Adityanath was reminiscent of how the Opposition had dealt with Narendra Modi before he became prime minister.

“When Narendra Modi was the CM, they would accuse him of indulging in communal politics. Similarly, they are building the same narrative to attack Yogi, who has emerged stronger in UP. Maharashtra will not fall prey to such false narratives. They know the Shinde-Fadnavis government is sincerely working in the interest of the state.”

A secretary in the state industries department said, “I will not comment on politics. But the fact is Maharashtra is far ahead on social and economic parameters. According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data for November 2022, Maharashtra attracted the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow at Rs 62,425 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 41,678 crore.