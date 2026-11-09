Amid the Opposition’s campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 1.27 crore Hindus have been excluded from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, while the number of Muslim voters has increased by 1.65%. The CM said the BJP had appealed to the poll body to include those who had been left out of the rolls despite there being evidence of them being voters, and asked how the names of these Hindu voters had gone missing and who was behind it.

Speaking at the Aaj Tak Panchayat news programme, the UP CM hit out at the Opposition over “false propaganda” on SIR and dared Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to demand the rollback of SIR.

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“UP ki sacchai kya hai? Akhilesh Yadav ko bolo na ki maang kare ki SIR wapas liya jaye. Wo maang nahi karega. Isliye nahi maang karega kyuki UP ke andar SIR ke pehle jitne Muslim matdata they unn Muslim matdataon main 1.65% ki vriddhi hui hai SIR ke baad. Aur Hindu matdataon ki maine bataya na kya sthiti hai. (What is the reality in UP? Ask Akhilesh Yadav to demand the rollback of SIR. He will not demand because the number of Muslim voters has increased by 1.65% in UP after SIR. And I have spoken about the situation of Hindu voters),” Adityanath said.

“That is why we have given our memorandum to the Election Commission, asking why this happened,” the CM said, adding, “I am speaking about those 1.27 crore Hindu voters who have their names in the electoral list of UP panchayat polls, but their names do not exist in the electoral rolls of the Election Commission of India. How have these names gone missing? Who was behind this? There are 66 lakh such voters; 55 lakh are those Hindus voters who are getting benefits of the government’s welfare schemes, but their names are missing from electoral rolls; and 4.5 lakh voters from the 18-19 age group are missing from the electoral rolls.”

“We have made an appeal regarding them (missing voters). You get these names included in the electoral rolls.” Adityanath said.

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Also Read | Who is being left out of voter rolls? What Aadhaar reveals about SIR

The SIR exercise in UP began on October 27, 2025, and concluded on April 10. The final rolls were published on April 10. While the state had 15.44 crore electors before the SIR began, after the SIR exercise, the number now stands at 13.39 crore. Last week, it emerged that the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed district election officers to match Assembly electoral rolls with those of panchayats and urban local bodies after a difference of nearly 2.4 crore voters emerged between the panchayat poll electoral rolls and the rural voter count.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav made three demands regarding the elections. “Aadhaar card to be linked with voting; metal cards should be provided instead of paper of plastic-made cards (EPIC) so that fake cards not be made, use finger prints or biometrics of eyes for identification. Then BJP will not be able to get bogus voting done.”

“If Yogi ji accepts that the SIR exercise was not done transparently, why does he not support the impeachment motion to remove the CEC? The CM should demand action against the Chief Election Commissioner and the UP Chief Electoral Officer. CM should take action against those district-level officers who are part of the state government and were engaged in SIR,” SP spokesperson Udaiveer Singh said, adding that the CM should also explain how he got the data.

UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said he would reply to all queries related to the SIR on November 17 after the draft roll of the special summary revision is released.