Time to step aside from party for greater Opposition unity, tweets Yashwant Sinha

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 11:03:15 am
Yashwant Sinha, who had quit the BJP in 2018, joined the TMC last year. (Express Photo/File)

Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha Tuesday hinted that he has accepted the proposal made by a section of Opposition leaders to make him their presidential candidate.

While the TMC has pitched Sinha’s name, the Congress and Left parties were insisting that the former BJP leader first resign from his party post to emerge as a more acceptable face.

“I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step,” Sinha tweeted.

Sinha, who had quit the BJP in 2018, joined the TMC last year. He was later appointed as the party’s vice-president.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders met at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence on Tuesday morning for a second round of discussions on picking a joint consensus candidate for the presidential polls. A meeting convened by Pawar was initially scheduled to be held at the Parliament House Annexe later in the day.

Explained |How the President is elected

On Monday, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi became the third proposed face, apart from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, to decline the request of the joint opposition.

