‘Y’ security now for 5 RSS leaders in Kerala, Bihar BJP chief

In the wake of a spate of attacks against Sangh workers and leaders in Kerala, the Centre has accorded Y category security to five RSS leaders in the state, officials said. Along with this, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal has also been accorded Y category security.

Sources said the security has been accorded following threat perception assessment by the Intelligence Bureau. “The orders were issued three days back. A security contingent of the CRPF is now providing cover to them,” a home ministry official said.

The development comes days after a nation-wide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which over 100 PFI leaders were arrested. Following this, the government on Wednesday also proscribed the organisation as an “unlawful association”. Notably, the increasing footprint of the Sangh in Kerala has led to multiple clashes between RSS leaders and PFI members. The NIA is probing as many as 19 cases against PFI members, a majority of which involve attacks on Hindutva leaders.

Sources said the leaders who have been accorded the security were found to be on the hit list of the PFI. The information was the result of examination of recoveries made by agencies during the recent raids on PFI members. About two to three armed commandos are being provided to each protectee as part of the cover, the sources added.

A similar cover has also been provided to Bihar BJP chief and MP from West Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal. He was given Y category security in the wake of protests against him and other BJP leaders during the ‘Agnipath’ soldier recruitment scheme’s launch in June. The cover was later withdrawn, but has been restored now.

With the addition of these six protectees, the CRPF will be covering at least 125 people under its VIP security umbrella.