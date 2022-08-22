Won’t accept revision of electoral rolls, resolves J&K all-party meet

An all-party meeting held here over the revision of electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir, which has run into a controversy, resolved Monday that they would not allow any move to extend voting rights in the Union Territory to “non-locals”.

Leaders of nine parties across the Jammu and Kashmir regions participated in the meeting, held at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s home, including the Shiv Sena, which was part of such a gathering in Kashmir for the first time. Significantly, besides Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party, which is seen as propped up by the Centre, Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference too was absent. Lone said at a press conference that he was willing to wait till the revision of electoral rolls was over, before deciding his mind.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Abdullah said that with the provision of voting rights to people from outside J&K, “our identity could be wiped out”. “The identity of a Dogra, Kashmiri, Pahari or Gujjar or a Sikh, everyone who resides here, will be wiped out in this manner. The Assembly will be in the hands of outsiders and the people of J&K will keep out of it. That is why it was important to call this meeting. We discussed the issue and have come to a decision that we do not accept it (the revision of rolls).”

The NC leader added that in the coming month, J&K parties would invite national leaders to discuss matters pertaining to the UT. “We have also decided to have a meeting like this in Jammu. We will discuss the issue with others as well there, because it is an issue of the people of the UT and they have to be made aware about what is happening and the aim behind it,” Abdullah said.

In an announcement on the summary revision of rolls, being held for the first time since 2019, the Chief Electoral Officer said last week that an estimated 25 lakh voters were to be added, including those turning 18 since the last revision, and those “ordinarily residents” in the UT to whom voting rights would be extended.

It is the first revision of electoral rolls in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, voters in J&K needed to have permanent residency certificates.

Officials had told The Indian Express after the CEO’s statement that the calculation of 25 lakh new voters was based on projected increase in the 18-plus population.

After parties alleged a bid to “import voters” and to change the state’s demographics by the BJP government at the Centre, the J&K administration issued a notification saying the 25-lakh figure was “a misrepresentation of facts” and that the increase in numbers would largely be on account of enrolment of first-time voters.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, apart from leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPM, Awami National Conference, JD(U) and Akali Dal (Mann) were present at the all-party meeting.

Lone, a former constituent of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration who stayed away, issued a statement saying: “We as a party, in all humility neither accept the clarification given by the government in totality, nor do we reject it.”

The People’s Conference was willing to wait till October 1, the qualifying date for revision of electoral rolls, Lone said, adding that “ferrying” non-locals for the purpose of an impending election was not possible, unless the government wanted it. “It is not the law which is a threat to us, it is not the law that we are afraid of. We are scared of those implementing the law. On test here are the intentions of those who are, as on date, running the state here, or from the Union government. We will wait, see what they do,” he said.

If on October 1, an outcome tantamount to a demographic change seemed likely, the party would hold a protest at Parliament House, Lone said. “If we believe that nothing has been done that could tantamount to demographic intervention, then it’s fine. If we feel that there has been demographic intervention, that we feel that the rights of the people of J&K have yet again been compromised, and they have been further disempowered, then, of course, we will hit the streets,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah said that the meeting on Monday was also concerned over the killing of non-locals as well as Kashmiri Pandits, civilians and security forces personnel in the Valley. “It (electoral roll revision) should not become the root of more trouble because they cannot provide protection to every labourer, when they cannot provide security to every political party. We have these apprehensions as well that they might be targeted. They (the government) should have thought this through, but they did not,” the NC president said.

Flanked by leaders of the participating parties, the Srinagar MP said he had called Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to invite all parties for talks before the start of the Amarnath Yatra. “But, there was no response.”

Manish Sahni, representing the Shiv Sena at the party’s first such joint meeting with mainstream Kashmir leaders, said the issue covers all the people of J&K and was not about Kashmir alone. “All parties are connected to the people and where they face issues, we will come together to raise their concerns. Article 370 is a separate issue, the people of J&K have been continuously cheated. Influence of outsiders is increasing in J&K and this is not in favour of the youth of the state. We are going to speak in one voice on this issue,” he said.

The Shiv Sena backed the abrogation of Article 370, and the stripping of J&K’s special status.

CPM leader M Y Tarigami said they were open to taking legal recourse. “We will explore the possibilities of seeking justice from the highest court of the country.”