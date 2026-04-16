Women’s reservation: How numbers stack up in Parliament

By demanding for a division of votes to ascertain whether the Lok Sabha approves of the introduction of three Bills aiming at advancing women’s reservation to 2029, the opposition has sought to test the waters in terms of how the numbers on both sides stack up.

While the House grants permission for the introduction of the Bill by a simple majority of those present and voting, the numbers opposing the introduction show the actual strength of the opposition in the House. This is important because when the Constitutional (131st) Amendment Bill is put to vote, the government will require a special majority – meaning two-thirds of those present and voting, which should not be less than one half of the strength of the House. A constitutional amendment Bill has to be passed by both the Houses separately with such special majorities.