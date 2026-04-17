Women’s quota vote: With numbers against NDA, BJP readies Plan B

Hours before voting in the Lok Sabha on the three Bills for fast-tracking the implementation of the women’s reservation law, the Treasury Benches made last-minute efforts to ensure their passage through the House, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even issuing an appeal.

“The Government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns have been addressed and any gaps in information have also been filled. For nearly four decades, this issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies has been inordinately delayed. Now is the time to ensure that half of the nation’s population receives its rightful due in decision making … In a short while from now, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation.

Advertisement

On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us…our intent and our decisions,” he posted in a message on X, reiterating from his speech Thursday that women would not forgive any “ill intention” of the MPs.

संसद में इस समय नारीशक्ति वंदन अधिनियम में संशोधन पर चर्चा चल रही है। कल रात भी एक बजे तक चर्चा चली है। जो भ्रम फैलाए गए, उनको दूर करने के लिए तर्कबद्ध जवाब दिया गया है। हर आशंका का समाधान किया गया है। जिन जानकारियों का अभाव था, वो जानकारियां भी हर सदस्य को दी गई हैं। किसी के मन… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

In the Parliament House, there were hectic parleys to prepare strategies for the day as well as what comes afterwards. However, the general impression among the NDA MPs is that the Bills would not get the required support for the bills, given that the major Opposition parties are on the same page and have drawn a hard line on the issue of delimitation.

मैं सभी सांसदों से कहूंगा… आप अपने घर में मां-बहन-बेटी-पत्नी सबका स्मरण करते हुए अपनी अंतरात्मा को सुनिए … देश की नारीशक्ति की सेवा का, उनके वंदन का ये बहुत बड़ा अवसर है। उन्हें नए अवसरों से वंचित नहीं करिए। ये संशोधन सर्वसम्मति से पारित होगा, तो देश की नारीशक्ति और सशक्त… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

Must Read | How proposed women’s reservation Bill could affect delimitation process

Senior BJP leaders and ministers attended a meeting convened in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s room in Parliament House. Among them were senior ministers Piyush Goel, Ashwani Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Kiren Rijiju, and the BJP’s national general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Arun Singh, and Tarun Chugh. Shah has also convened a meeting of NDA leaders after voting, which is scheduled to begin around 5 pm.

Sources in the BJP said if the Constitution amendment Bills do not get the approval of the Lok Sabha, the party might launch a massive campaign to hold the Opposition responsible for the failure to implement the women’s reservation law, or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. “We are confident that it will have a serious impact and the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, will have to pay for it,” said a senior minister.

Advertisement

The Opposition has objected to the linking of delimitation with the implementation of women’s reservation. While the government suggested an increase on a pro-rata basis — 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for every state — could be carried out to implement the women’s quota, several southern states and the major Opposition parties have opposed it, saying it will lead to a decrease in the share of southern states in an expanded Lok Sabha.

A united Opposition voting together will result in the Bills failing to make it through the Lok Sabha as a constitutional amendment requires approval from a two-thirds majority. Voting at the time of the introduction of the Bills on Thursday revealed that the NDA does not have the numbers to pass the Constitution amendment Bills: the Noes had 185 and the Ayes were 251 (out of a total of 436 present).

If all MPs are present, the first hurdle will be to garner the two-thirds support. With 540 MPs in Lok Sabha at present — three seats are vacant — this number stands at 360. The NDA is 67 MPs short of this number.