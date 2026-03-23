Exclusive: For women’s quota, govt looking at increasing Lok Sabha seats based on Census 2011; ‘816 in Lok Sabha, 273 for women’

REACHING out to Opposition parties to evolve a consensus on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Women’s Reservation Act delinking it from the ensuing Census and the delimitation exercise post the Census, the government is learnt to have suggested that the strength of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas could be increased as a first step on the basis of Census 2011.

A member of Parliament from an Opposition party who was present in the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah told The Indian Express on Monday that one proposal was to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 — if the delimitation exercise is undertaken based on Census 2011. Of these, 273 seats could be reserved for women based on the increased Lok Sabha strength, said the MP who did not wish to be named.

Shah had met leaders of BJD, YSRCP, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM in the Parliament building on Monday. He is expected to meet leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK and SP later. Sources in two other parties whose representatives attended the meeting confirmed the suggestions made by Shah. Since the Census may continue beyond 2029, the increase in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats could be achieved through the Constitution Amendment in the Delimitation Commission Act and Women’s Reservation Act.

Another MP from one of the BJP’s allies in the government also confirmed the government was considering to undertake delimitation based on Census 2011 and that the proportion of seats of all states would remain as it is now. This will address the fear of southern states, which strongly resisted seat increases proportionate to their population.

The number of seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha may be increased by 50 per cent, the sources said based on the suggestions put forth by Shah in the meeting, the sources said.

The Indian Express had reported on March 10 this year that the government was exploring the possibility of delinking the Women’s Reservation Act, also called the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, from the delimitation and Census exercise, and implement it before the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The possibility of having a lottery system to decide the women’s seats in every state was also proposed, the MP present in the meeting said. “We were given to understand that the total number of seats reserved for women will be decided on the basis of a lottery… every third seat is likely to be for women. There was no discussion on whether these seats will be fixed or reserved for women on a rotational basis,” said the MP.

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The MP said the number of seats will be increased by 50 per cent and that the percentage of share of each state’s representation in the Lok Sabha will be unchanged. “The number of seats in the Hindu heartland are expected to increase,” the MP said. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, the number will go up to 120 from 80.

A call on the changes will be taken after meeting all parties, sources aware of the discussions said, adding the government is likely to bring the amendment in the current session itself. It is possible the session is extended or a special session for the purpose be called, they said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also convened a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc on Monday evening.