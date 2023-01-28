Women’s quota Bill tops BJD’s agenda ahead of Parliament session

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is planning to create a “pressure group” by joining hands with like minded parties to push for expeditious passage of the Bill to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state Assemblies for women.

Patnaik discussed the issue with BJD MPs here, as part of talks on the party strategy in the Budget Session of Parliament starting January 31. The party has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJD’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Pinaki Mishra, said the Chief Minister emphasised on pressing for early passage of the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament.

“Since many parties like the Trinamool Congress and DMK have extended their support for the Bill, the CM stressed that we create a pressure group in New Delhi, which will ensure its expeditious passage. It’s an absolute commitment of the CM towards the women of the state and country,” Mishra told reporters here.

Party insiders said that the BJD, which is facing increasing pressure from the BJP in Odisha, sees the campaign for reservation of one-third seats in Legislatures for women as a way to project the party and its leadership as “progressive”.

It will also further strengthen the BJD’s standing among women, who are considered the party’s biggest support base and a reason for its uninterrupted poll success.

In 2012, the BJD government had raised reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies from 33% to 50%, calling it a decision that would have “far reaching” impact.

Before the 2019 general elections, Patnaik, who has been CM of Odisha since 2000, had reached out to as many as 22 parties for passage of the long-pending Bill. The BJD had also tried to set a precedent by fielding women on seven of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

The 147-seat Odisha Assembly has 17 women MLAs, 16 of whom belong to the BJD. The party has a total 114 MLAs. The 21-member Naveen Patnaik Cabinet has five women.

Some of the Patnaik government’s popular women-oriented programmes include Mission Shakti, under which it has organised 70 lakh rural women into six lakh self-help groups.

As the countdown begins both to the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha, the BJD has also decided to be more strident in Parliament on issues affecting the state’s interests, including allocation of more houses under the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, and inclusion of 169 communities in the state under the Scheduled Tribes list.