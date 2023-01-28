scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Women’s quota Bill tops BJD’s agenda ahead of Parliament session

Women form the bedrock of Naveen Patnaik-led party's support base in Odisha; BJD had earlier too tried to rally support of other parties for Bill

Naveen Patnaik, womens quota bill parliamentPatnaik discussed the issue with BJD MPs here, as part of talks on the party strategy in the Budget Session of Parliament starting January 31. The party has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha. (Express)

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is planning to create a “pressure group” by joining hands with like minded parties to push for expeditious passage of the Bill to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state Assemblies for women.

Patnaik discussed the issue with BJD MPs here, as part of talks on the party strategy in the Budget Session of Parliament starting January 31. The party has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read |KCR plans get an Odisha boost; gets tribal leader Giridhar Gamang and son, others on way

The BJD’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Pinaki Mishra, said the Chief Minister emphasised on pressing for early passage of the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament.

“Since many parties like the Trinamool Congress and DMK have extended their support for the Bill, the CM stressed that we create a pressure group in New Delhi, which will ensure its expeditious passage. It’s an absolute commitment of the CM towards the women of the state and country,” Mishra told reporters here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Party insiders said that the BJD, which is facing increasing pressure from the BJP in Odisha, sees the campaign for reservation of one-third seats in Legislatures for women as a way to project the party and its leadership as “progressive”.

It will also further strengthen the BJD’s standing among women, who are considered the party’s biggest support base and a reason for its uninterrupted poll success.

In 2012, the BJD government had raised reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies from 33% to 50%, calling it a decision that would have “far reaching” impact.

Advertisement

Before the 2019 general elections, Patnaik, who has been CM of Odisha since 2000, had reached out to as many as 22 parties for passage of the long-pending Bill. The BJD had also tried to set a precedent by fielding women on seven of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

Also Read |BJP points fingers at PM Awas Yojana in Odisha, questions beneficiary list

The 147-seat Odisha Assembly has 17 women MLAs, 16 of whom belong to the BJD. The party has a total 114 MLAs. The 21-member Naveen Patnaik Cabinet has five women.

Some of the Patnaik government’s popular women-oriented programmes include Mission Shakti, under which it has organised 70 lakh rural women into six lakh self-help groups.

Advertisement

As the countdown begins both to the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha, the BJD has also decided to be more strident in Parliament on issues affecting the state’s interests, including allocation of more houses under the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, and inclusion of 169 communities in the state under the Scheduled Tribes list.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 18:21 IST
Next Story

Adorable Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul twin in Haldi ceremony outfits

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close