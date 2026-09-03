Women should stay home’: Keralam CM Satheesan says no place for such remarks by cleric, as IUML tiptoes around row

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan Wednesday came out strongly against remarks by influential cleric A P Aboobacker Musliyar over the presence of Muslim women in the public sphere, despite its ally IUML’s tacit support for the latter.

Referring to Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marked last week, Musaliyar, who is popularly known as “Kanthapuram”, said women should not mingle with men in public places or platforms, and that Islamic celebrations should uphold “religious values and discipline”. “Exhibiting young women in public places and among men (who are not related to them) is unIslamic and such celebrations cannot be allowed,’’ he said in a written directive issued to the community.

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“What the Quran teaches is that women should remain quietly confined to their homes. If women enter the public arena, there will be great destruction,’’ the cleric, who is seen as close to the CPI(M), added.

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As his remarks evoked a backlash, including from women of the community, various Muslim leaders and scholars, including those organisationally opposed to Kanthapuram, put their weight behind him. The IUML, which often acts as a buffer against orthodox elements dominating the community, also sought to justify the cleric’s remarks.

IUML state chief and influential religious leader Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said: “He (Kanthapuram) might have meant women’s safety. What is more important is the unity of the community as well as society. The IUML stand is to remain close to that. Kanthapuram stated (what he did) as a religious leader. Restrictions could be for the benefit of women. In modern society, women are the most targeted. He might have that on his mind,” Thangal said.

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Satheesan was unequivocal in his comments Wednesday, saying Kanthapuram’s stand “is not suitable for a progressive Kerala”. “Neither the Congress nor the government can agree to this stand. It may have been okay to state this in the 19th century, but not in the 21st century. Women should be part of the mainstream, taking part in all activities. We have a progressive stand on this,” the CM said.

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On Kanthapuram citing the Quran, Satheesan said: “The Ouran is being misinterpreted. Prophet Muhammed’s first wife Khadija was a businesswoman. Another wife, Aisha, led troops… In the royal assembly of Caliph Umar, it was a woman who questioned the decision to reduce the Mahr amount (for wives).”

The Chief Minister’s denunciation of the cleric’s stand drew sharp protests from the community and its leaders. Kerala Muslim Jamaath, a body of organisations owing allegiance to Kanthapuram, termed the Chief Minister’s allegation that Kanthapuram had misinterpreted Islam a “blatant lie”. It demanded Satheesan withdraw the statement and apologise to the Muslim community.

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Pro-IUML Muslim cleric’s body SAMASTHA’s president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal also came out against Satheesan. “Do not belittle those who speak on religious matters. Those related to religion will speak about religious matters. India is a country where people are allowed to speak about religion. Hence, those who speak about religion should not be belittled saying that their stand is not relevant to the contemporary period,’’ said Jifri.

The cleric’s remarks came in the wake of the active participation of women in festivities marking last week’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi. During the recent Onam celebrations, too, Muslim women had been at the forefront of the festivities. Videos of Muslim women in educational institutions and offices actively participating in the celebrations, including dancing, went viral.

Women presence in the public sphere, including in educational institutes and in offices, has been growing in Kerala. After women reservation was introduced in three-tier local bodies in the state, which now stands at 50%, their numbers as elected representatives have also been on the rise, despite warnings by clerics against it.

The IUML, which has been fielding women for local polls, nominated a Muslim woman during this year’s Assembly elections. Fathima Thahilya became the first-ever Muslim legislator of the party, winning from the CPI(M) stronghold of Perambra in Kozhikode against the formidable T P Ramakrishnan, the state convener of the LDF.

Her candidature too was opposed by clerics, as well as a section of the SAMASTHA organisation, which is otherwise known for its pro-IUML stand.