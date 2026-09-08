With Sachin Pilot, Punjab Congress look at fresh start but old fault lines remain

Sachin Pilot’s appointment as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab on September 5, replacing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, came as a pleasant surprise to the Charanjit Singh Channi camp and a rude shock to supporters of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

There had been widespread speculation about a high-stakes organisational reshuffle in Punjab amid the prolonged tussle between the Channi and Warring camps. But few in the state Congress expected the change to come at the level of the party’s general secretary in-charge.

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The announcement followed a high-command meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to address the factionalism that has dogged the Punjab unit. The move signals the Congress’s attempt to press the reset button on a divided state organisation without, for now, removing Warring as PCC president.

For the Channi camp, the change is being seen as an indication that its concerns about the leadership structure ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections are finally being heard by the Delhi leadership.

The Warring camp, while publicly welcoming Pilot, has been more guarded, with some apprehension that the change in the AICC in-charge could eventually be followed by a change in the state leadership.

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Baghel, who was appointed in February 2025, had been tasked with unifying the state unit and strengthening the organisation after a series of setbacks. His tenure, however, coincided with deepening divisions, particularly after the party’s decision in July 2026 to retain Warring as state president while appointing Channi as the chairman of the party’s campaign committee.

The Channi camp, which includes leaders such as Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, had demanded Warring’s removal and accused Baghel of favouring the state chief. The perception that the AICC in-charge was taking sides contributed to visible unrest within the party, including rival sloganeering, clashes at events, poster wars and boycotts during Baghel’s visits to the state.

‘Neutral’ choice

Pilot is being seen as a relatively neutral and more energetic choice. He has handled organisational responsibilities in Rajasthan, where he played a key role in rebuilding the Congress after its 2013 defeat, and has also served as a poll observer in Kerala. Both factions have publicly welcomed his appointment. Channi thanked the high command for what he described as an “important decision”, while Warring praised Pilot’s “energy and dynamism”. Randhawa, too, highlighted his leadership qualities and public connect.

The immediate significance of the appointment could be that it breaks the organisational paralysis that has set in around the question of leadership. A new AICC in-charge without the baggage of the recent factional battles could provide both sides space to engage and work together, at least temporarily. This could become particularly important ahead of Gandhi’s proposed visit to Punjab and the party’s planned bus yatra later this month.

Pilot’s own experience of factional politics could prove useful. His confrontation with then Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020 exposed the extent to which internal rivalries can weaken a party’s electoral prospects. He will now have to draw on that experience to manage competing ambitions in Punjab.

The appointment also creates an unusual organisational equation within the Congress. Randhawa, a Punjab leader, is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, while a Rajasthan leader has now been put in charge of Punjab. With Rajasthan scheduled to go to the polls in 2028, Pilot’s performance in Punjab could also have a bearing on his standing as a national organisational leader.

Elephant in the room

Yet, changing the AICC in-charge without changing the state leadership leaves the central fault line untouched. Warring continues as state president, while the Channi camp’s demand for his replacement remains unaddressed. Pilot will therefore have to walk a tightrope between the two factions as long as the present state leadership remains in place.

“We are very satisfied as of now. We were anticipating a major showdown in the distribution of tickets with Warring and Baghel being on the same page. Now at least there is a hope that Pilot will view things differently and will be more open to our point of view. At the same time, we remain confident that Warring will be changed soon because there is virtually no time left for the polls and we have to get into shape fast,” said a leader aligned with Channi, requesting anonymity.

The euphoria in the Channi camp over Baghel’s replacement is evident.

On Monday, Warring met Pilot in Delhi. Speaking to reporters after the meeting the Punjab Congress chief said he was looking forward to working with Pilot. “Sachin Pilot enjoys good equations with the youth as well as the older generation throughout the country,” he said, adding that Baghel had done a “very good job” in the state.

But Pilot’s own history as a factional player in Rajasthan adds an element of irony to his new assignment. In Punjab, he will have to demonstrate that he can contain the ambitions of others as effectively as he once asserted his own.

For the Congress, the appointment is ultimately a test of whether a new coordinator can impose discipline and build a workable coalition without repeated intervention from the high command.

A united campaign could give the party a chance to remain competitive against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Continued infighting, on the other hand, could strengthen the advantage of the ruling party.

Pilot’s appointment gives the Punjab Congress a clean slate. It does not, by itself, resolve the power struggle at the heart of the state unit.