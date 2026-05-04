With BJP set to win Bengal, how India’s political map has changed

After winning Delhi for the first time and retaining Bihar with the NDA in 2025, the BJP is now set to win in West Bengal.

With the BJP on track to notch a remarkable first-ever win in West Bengal by ousting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the saffron party and its NDA allies are now in power in 22 state Assemblies, up from 21 at the end of 2025.

Though counting is underway across four states and one UT, the BJP is en route to retaining power in Assam, while ally AINRC is holding on to Puducherry. However, the NDA has struggled to make inroads in Kerala, though it looks set to become the principal Opposition in Tamil Nadu.