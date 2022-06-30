scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

With AIMIM MLAs in fold, RJD on a roll as it eyes Agnipath and Seemanchal

RJD has again emerged as the single-largest party with 80 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly as four of the AIMIM’s total five MLAs joined its fold Wednesday, boosting the Opposition party’s presence in the Seemanchal region in east Bihar.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: June 30, 2022 3:01:38 pm
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav interacts with AIMIM MLAs Shahnawaz, Mo. Anzar Naimi, Muhammad Izhar Asafi and Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed after they joined RJD, during a meeting. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is also seen. (PTI Photo)

The Lalu Prasad-headed RJD, which is now effectively led by his son and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, seems to be gaining ground on various fronts in Bihar politics lately.

It has again emerged as the single-largest party with 80 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly as four of the AIMIM’s total five MLAs joined its fold Wednesday, which has also boosted the principal Opposition party’s presence in the Seemanchal region in east Bihar. Highlighting these points, Tejashwi said, “In the 2020 Assembly polls, people had given us the honour of becoming the single largest party with 75 seats. After all three VIP MLAs joined BJP recently, it became the single largest party but we have again achieved primacy in the House with 80 seats.”

Also in Political Pulse |Seizing on Agnipath unrest, RJD looks to tap into BJP youth base

The RJD has currently adopted a two-pronged strategy towards the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government comprising of the JD(U) and the senior partner BJP as major constituents. While the party has backed the Nitish-led JD(U) on issues like the caste census, it has decided to go after the BJP over the saffron party-led Centre’s Agnipath short-term soldiers’ recruitment scheme in a bid to reach out to the larger constituency of discontented unemployed youths.

The current monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly has seen Tejashwi holding sway over the RJD’s demand for a debate on the Agnipath scheme in the House. With the Speaker Vinay Kumar Sinha not conceding it, the party’s MLAs have been stalling the Assembly proceedings right from the start of the session last week. They have not allowed even the crucial Question Hour to run properly as barely 20 questions could be taken up by the House so far, with the session, scheduled to end on Friday, going to be completely washed out.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

The RJD MLAs also held a mock Assembly session outside its premises by selecting its senior leader Ramchandra Purve as their “Speaker”.

The BJP might have bought peace with Nitish even though the JD(U) flayed Agnipath, the RJD is going all out to put the Bihar BJP on the back foot over the scheme row.

Also Read |RJD leader Tejashwi: ‘God existed before loudspeakers, real issues being ignored’

In the Assembly, the Speaker has urged the Opposition members to take part in the House proceedings, although the Chair has so far not given any assurance of holding debate on Agnipath. The JD(U) remains non-committal on the matter, taking an equidistant position from both the RJD and the BJP.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

With four AIMIM MLAs on board, the RJD-led grand alliance now accounts for 115 MLAs, just seven short of a smile majority. It has also expanded its footprint in Seemanchal comprising of districts such as Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj, as the constituencies of all the defectors are in this region. There had been a period when the RJD had dominance in the region because of its veteran like Mohammed Taslimuddin, who represented Kishanganj and Araria for a long time. The stage is now set for a pitched battle of supremacy between the BJP and the RJD in Seemanchal again.

Newsmaker |Bahubali of Mokama, RJD’s Anant Singh faces a fight to keep his iron grip

The NDA government does not face any immediate threat to its continuance as it has 127 MLAs, but the onus will be on Nitish to keep his flock together with the RJD-led Opposition alliance being expected to continue breathing down its neck due to their standing within a striking distance of the majority mark.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement