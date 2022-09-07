scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer, free properties from encroachments: Uttarakhand Waqf chief

BJP leader Mohammad Shadab Shams was Wednesday elected unopposed as the new president of Uttarakhand Waqf Board

BJP leader Mohammad Shadab Shams (Right) with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Facebook/Shadab Shams)

Soon after being elected unopposed as the new president of Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Mohammad Shadab Shams, a BJP leader, on Wednesday said that the Board’s main priority will be to free Waqf properties from illegal possession and encroachment, and they will buy their own bulldozer to ensure this.

Stating that the Board has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Shams told The Indian Express, “We are bringing a proposal to run the bulldozer of ‘Dhakad Dhami’ (Fearless Dhami) and the Waqf Board will purchase its own bulldozer.”

Also Read |Haridwar: Stones hurled at Hanuman Jayanti procession, 13 booked

Shams, who has served BJP in different capacities and is also a party spokesperson, was handed over the certificate of unopposed election by Principal Secretary (Minority Welfare) L Fanai at the Dehradun Secretariat.

A Waqf Board is a legal organisation that ensures appropriate administration of Waqf properties, and to oversee that any revenue generated by them is being used in line with Muslim principles and law.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

“According to a survey conducted after Uttarakhand was formed, there are properties worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore under the Waqf Board,” Shams told The Indian Express. “A lot of these properties are under illegal possession. These properties are for the poor. Our main priority is to free these properties.”

He said, “We will run a bulldozer on Waqf mafias and those involved in encroachment. We have our own tribunal and our own court to free our properties — what we did not have so far is the will power.”

Also in Political Pulse |With CM Dhami leading the way, Uttarakhand rolls out the red carpet for Kanwariyas

On the discussion with the Chief Minister, Shams said, “The Board thanked him and we informed him that we will bring the proposal to buy our own bulldozer in the next Board meeting. When freed, these properties will be used to improve our education system. We will open our own schools and colleges so that our children get the right education and the community can benefit from that. The Waqf Board will also ensure that madrasas under it have English-medium education, and as per the [syllabus of] Uttarakhand Board.”

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Shams said the Waqf Board will convert these madrasas into schools and “prepare a system so that even Hindu students can study there”.

Earlier in the day, all 10 members of the Waqf Board voted for their president and unanimously elected Shams in the presence of Principal Secretary Fanai. The state Waqf Board did not have a president for the last eight months.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:14:38 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: MP Navneet Rana creates ‘fracas’ at police station over ‘love jihad’ case

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs Afghanistan

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Will free properties from encroachments, buy own bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

Will free properties from encroachments, buy own bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement