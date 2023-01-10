Will be part of any yatra that unites India: Ex-Army Chief Gen Kapoor brushes away row

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Deepak Kapoor (retd) is not new to controversies. Much of these were pushed back into the spotlight when the General, who led the Army between 2007 and 2010, joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday while it was passing through Haryana, along with other retired top officers of the defence services.

When contacted, Gen Kapoor told The Indian Express that he does not want to comment on any allegations being levelled at him over the Yatra. “But any yatra, which unites Bharat, I am for it,” he said.

Commissioned into the Artillery Regiment in 1967, the decorated officer held several important command and staff appointments in his four-decade-long tenure in the Army. He took part in the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and Operation Parakram in 2001-2002, among other important military operations.

But as Army Chief, Gen Kapoor ruffled feathers when he amended the single-stream promotion policy for Major Generals and brought back a two-stream promotion policy that put officers into two different lists – those commanding troops and those holding administrative (staff) appointments – without listing specific criteria for doing so, even as this made the former better eligible for promotions compared to the latter.

The decision, which led to massive heartburn among officers in the force, remains in effect till date, despite his successors examining the matter, and the Armed Forces Tribunal holding it discriminatory.

More recently, in 2017, Gen Kapoor along with another former Army Chief, General N C Vij, and other senior officers, was named by an inquiry committee set up by the Defence Ministry in the Adarsh Housing Society scam of Mumbai.

The report, however, mentioned that Gen Kapoor was not directly connected with the case and hence not advised well against becoming a member of the society, which was meant for families of Kargil heroes.

The same year, the former Army Chief found himself in another controversy when, during an election speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Pakistan’s interference in Gujarat elections referring to a dinner meeting hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at his residence.

Gen Kapoor was present at the meeting, along with some former diplomats, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and former vice-president Hamid Ansari, and was held during the visit to India of former Pakistan foreign affairs minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri.

The matter had fizzled out after the election heat was over, with Kapoor pointing out that nothing more than India-Pakistan relations were discussed at the meeting.

In 2019, he was among a group of over 100 veterans who signed a letter sent to then President Ram Nath Kovind, stating that political parties must not use the military to further their political agendas. This was soon after India conducted the Balakot air strikes inside Pakistan, with the BJP projecting it as a symbol of the Modi government’s no-nonsense approach towards Pakistan.

Then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had called the letter condemnable, stating that at least two senior officers had not given their consent to the letter.

However, on matters such as India’s response to China in the ongoing border standoff at the Line of Actual Control, Gen Kapoor has appreciated the government’s actions, telling news agency PTI that India had given an excellent and firm response to Chinese aggressions.

He has also been vocal about developing more cohesion in the military and the possibility of a two-front threat to India, from China and Pakistan.