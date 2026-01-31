Why Sunetra Pawar’s task is cut out in NCP, Mahayuti as she steps into Ajit role

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) preparing for a leadership transition after the death of party chief Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar has emerged as the central figure around whom the party is attempting to reorganise itself. Her elevation would mark a shift from Ajit Pawar’s command style politics to a more consultative model, but would also expose her to pressures on multiple fronts within the BJP-led Mahayuti government, inside the party, and within the Pawar family.

Sunetra Pawar is poised to become the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister to succeed late Ajit Pawar after being elected as the leader of the NCP Legislature Party Saturday.

A Rajya Sabha MP since 2024, Sunetra entered active politics only recently after decades spent in social work and development initiatives in Baramati. Her rise comes at a time when the NCP is part of a BJP-led coalition government and remains divided between leaders who stayed with Sharad Pawar and those who joined Ajit Pawar after the split in 2023.

Managing the government partnership

In the government, Sunetra Pawar would be required to safeguard the NCP’s position within the ruling alliance. Ajit had exercised direct control over key ministries and served as the party’s principal negotiator with the BJP. In contrast, Sunetra has limited experience in administration or political bargaining.

She would face immediate pressure to prevent any erosion of the party’s ministerial strength and to ensure that NCP legislators continue to be treated as equal partners in the coalition. Any Cabinet reshuffle or portfolio realignment could test her ability to negotiate with senior BJP leaders who previously dealt with Ajit.

Her low-key public style may also make it harder to assert authority in coalition discussions with the BJP.

Negotiating space with the BJP

Ajit Pawar had built a direct working equation with senior BJP leaders and was seen as the principal bridge between the two parties. His political weight and control over his party’s legislators allowed him to bargain firmly over portfolios, funding for projects and policy decisions.

Sunetra does not have a negotiating record and would have to establish her authority with the BJP. Any perception that she lacks political leverage could reduce the NCP’s say in Cabinet decisions and policy matters.

There is also concern within the party that the BJP may prefer dealing with individual ministers rather than the party leadership, potentially weakening the NCP’s collective position. Leaders said Sunetra would have to ensure that decisions affecting the party are routed through her office and not settled through parallel channels.

At the same time, she will have to balance cooperation with the BJP against pressure from sections of the party that are uneasy about a long-term dependence on a more dominant ally. Managing this relationship without appearing subordinate, while avoiding confrontation that could destabilise the coalition, is expected to be one of her most difficult political tasks.

Handling senior leaders and regional power centres

Within the party, Sunetra would have to manage leaders who command their own bases and have had long political careers. Figures such as Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde hold influence across different regions and organisational wings.

Several leaders who joined Ajit after the split did so largely to remain in power. These regional satraps were bound together in the NCP largely because of Ajit’s political authority and his willingness to help his supporters politically as well as financially. A change in leadership could reopen questions about loyalty and control, particularly if decisions begin to be taken collectively rather than by a single authority figure.

It also remains to be seen how readily senior leaders such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal will accept direction from Sunetra or from her sons Parth and Jay. She is expected to depend heavily on them, even though both are still working to establish themselves politically. While Parth lost his electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jay has not been involved in active politics.

Balancing the Sharad Pawar factor

Another challenge will be managing relations with Sharad Pawar and his NCP(SP) faction if the now-stalled reunification efforts resume. A merged party would inevitably see Sharad and his daughter Supriya Sule occupying important positions, limiting the space for independent authority.

Leaders aligned with the Ajit faction fear that a reunion could reduce their influence and revive internal hierarchies that existed before the 2023 split. This would put Sunetra in a position where she would have to balance two competing groups within the same party structure.

However, on Saturday, Sharad Pawar broke his silence on the potential NCP merger. “For the last four months, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde were involved in the talks of merger…. Now, an unfortunate accident has happened. It seems that the process will now be discontinued,” he said, indicating that recent events may stall reconciliation efforts between the factions.

The original division in the NCP was driven partly by disagreements over Sharad Pawar’s leadership style and political strategy. His return to a central role would revive those concerns among leaders who had aligned with Ajit creating a test for Sunetra on whether she can bind the flock together.