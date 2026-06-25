Why Shivakumar’s home pick sparks a row as he opts out of ‘jinxed’ CM House

Since Congress leader D K Shivakumar became Karnataka Chief Minister earlier this month, the Kumara Krupa guest house in Bengaluru has remained abuzz with activity.

Earth movers have been deployed inside the guest house complex, which have dug a trench separating the old building from the newer structures. Meanwhile, construction workers have erected scaffolding inside the two-storeyed building and begun chipping away at some of its parts.

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Reason: Shivakumar, who currently stays at his private house in Sadashivnagar, plans to make the guest house his official residence following its revamp, instead of moving into “Anugraha”, the officially designated Chief Minister’s residence which many politicians cutting across party lines, including several ex-CMs, considered “jinxed”.

“The CM has deep faith in Vaastu and astrology. Changes to the building (Kumara Krupa guest house) are being undertaken in consultation with Vaastu experts,” said a Public Works Department (PWD) official overseeing the project.

Once the renovation is completed, the building will have a separate approach road and will be enclosed by a six-foot boundary wall. Workers estimate that the renovation could take up to three months. Officials say the CM may move into the house around the Dussehra period in October.

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The renovation was approved after the PWD issued a note following Shivakumar’s directive that the complex be prepared for occupancy.

Work is underway at the Kumara Krupa guest house building, which will be the official residence of CM DK Shivakumar. Work is underway at the Kumara Krupa guest house building, which will be the official residence of CM DK Shivakumar.

Oppn attack

The move has drawn criticism from the JD(S), which has accused Shivakumar of altering a heritage building for personal convenience.

“Converting the heritage building Kumara Krupa, where the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi stayed and which also holds memories of (Mysore state) Diwan K Sheshadri Iyer, into a home office merely for personal convenience is a great betrayal of history,” the JD(S) said in a social media post shortly after the renovation work began at the guest house.

Read | 10 factors why Congress replaced Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar in Karnataka

Officials, however, insist that the building’s heritage character will remain intact. “Rooms were added to the guest house in the 1960s, and renovation work has been carried out periodically ever since,” said an official.

‘Jinxed’ CM House

With superstition appearing to play a key role in the selection of their official homes, several CMs from different parties had chosen not to stay at Anugraha during their tenures.

This designated residence was last occupied by the BJP’s Sadananda Gowda during his brief stint as the CM in 2011, whose incomplete tenure reinforced a belief among leaders that those who live there do not return to lead the state.

Former BJP CM Basavaraj Bommai, who took over from B S Yediyurappa mid-term in 2021, also stayed at Anugraha briefly before shifting to another government residence – 1, Race View Cottage on Race Course Road.

Other former CMs including Dharam Singh (Congress, 2005), S M Krishna (Congress,1999-2004), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS, 2006-07), and H D Deve Gowda (JD, 1994–96), had made Anugraha their official residence during their tenures. Of them, only Krishna completed his term. Even Krishna, who called early elections, was later replaced after the Congress failed to secure a majority in the 2004 polls.

Two-time CM Yediyurappa, known for his belief in Vastu like Shivakumar, never occupied Anugraha and instead chose to stay at Race View Cottage, which he considered “lucky”.

During his 2006-07 CM stint, Kumaraswamy lived at Anugraha after astrologers advised him that caring for two cows would break the residence’s “jinx”. After some setbacks, he later operated from the Taj West End hotel during his 2018-2019 tenure as the CM.

Shivakumar’s predecessor Siddaramaiah, during both his tenures as the CM (2013-2018 and 2023-2026), chose Cauvery as his official residence. He has continued to retain it even after demitting office last month.