scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Why only Delhi? The debate around capitals, gains

Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks 5 capitals, in war of words with Kejriwal; among those who preferred more than one was Ambedkar

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Twitter/@himantabiswa | PTI)

During a spat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over schools in their respective states, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Kejriwal of having “the habit of mocking other states”, and went on to suggest that “India should have 5 capitals, one in each zone for development for poorer states”.

“I’m of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity,” Sarma tweeted.

The debate over whether a big and diverse country like India should have more than one capital is not a new one. During the Mughal rule, India had Delhi and Srinagar as capitals, while the British too initially had Calcutta as their summer capital and Shimla as the winter capital. In 1911, the British moved the capital from Calcutta to Delhi, and it was formally inaugurated as one in 1931.

B R Ambedkar: Hyderabad as 2nd Capital

In his 1955 book ‘Thoughts on Linguistic States’, B R Ambedkar addressed the issue at length. Chapter XI of the book titled ‘India and the necessity of a second capital, a way to remove tension between the north and the south’ discussed the merits, demerits and challenges of having Delhi as the only capital of the country. The “feeling of the southern people” and “consideration of defense” were among the reasons he gave for thinking of another capital.

“The feeling of the Southern people is that the Capital of their Country is far away from them and that they are being ruled by the people of Northern India,” he wrote, adding: “Delhi is a vulnerable place. It is within bombing distance of the neighbouring countries. Although India is trying to live in peace with its neighbours, it cannot be assumed that India will not have to face war sometime or other, and if war comes, the Government of India will have to leave Delhi and find another place for its location. Which is the place to which the Government of India can migrate?”

Don't Miss |Assam Pulse | Of an enfeebled Congress, upstarts & a CM towering above all

Ambedkar, who as chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution led the writing of the statute, suggested Hyderabad as a possible option. “Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Bolarum should be constituted into a Chief Commissioner’s Province and made a second capital of India. Hyderabad fulfils all the requirements of a capital for India.”

Hyderabad was equidistant to all states, he noted. “Fortunately, it can be very easily done with satisfaction to the whole of South India, to Maharashtra and to the Andhras. This is another remedy for easing the tension between the North and the South.”

Mamata Banerjee: 4, one in each corner

On January 23, 2021, speaking at a rally on Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday, the West Bengal CM questioned why India should have only one capital, in Delhi. “I believe that India must have four rotating capitals. Why should Delhi decide all things? We should have four different capitals at the four corners of the country. And Parliament sessions should be held in different places in the country.”

Advertisement
Opinion |A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

She went on to say that Kolkata should be declared the “National Capital of Bengal” because it was the national capital under the British.

Former Karnataka industries minister R V Deshpande: Bengaluru best

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, then Karnataka Industries Minister Deshpande requested that Bengaluru be granted the status of “the second capital of India”.

“India needs a second capital very urgently and Bengaluru is the best place to fulfill that role. A country the size and scale of India cannot be managed from one location, especially when the government is gearing up for a paradigmatic and radical change in terms of depth of governance, structural reforms, national reconstruction and international partnerships,” he said.

Former Nagpur MP Villas Muttemvar: Nagpur is central, safe

Advertisement

In April 2013, Muttemvar suggested Nagpur as the second capital of the country. Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate, he said: “The problems of Delhi include a wide spectrum of socio-economic, political and physical problems. The severity of the problems are the declining environmental quality and inadequate urban infrastructural facilities including electricity, water, roads, transport, housing etc. The population of Delhi has shown tremendous growth during the past few years and has posed enough problems for city planning and governance.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Making a similar case previously on July 22, 2009, in the Lok Sabha, Muttemvar had said: “Considering the centrality and safety of the place, the then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru shifted all the four defence production factories to Nagpur after the Chinese invasion. Therefore, there is no denying the fact that Nagpur is the only city in the country which can vouch safe as the second capital of the country. Number of offices of Government and Public Sector Undertakings can easily be shifted from Delhi to Nagpur. This will not only release the pressure on Delhi but also homogeneously create a well-developed place for naming the second Capital of India viz. Nagpur.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Several countries have more than one capital or one or more administrative, power centres – including South Africa (Cape Town, Pretoria and Bloemfontein), Bolivia (La Paz and Sucre), Chile (Santiago and Valparaiso), Czech Republic (Prague and Brno) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam and The Hague).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 03:15:57 pm
Next Story

Explained: IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here’s what happens now

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement