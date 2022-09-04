Why no women among you: PM has Karnataka BJP thinking after surprise appearance at core panel meet

AS VISITING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi dropped by to attend a core committee meeting of the Karnataka unit of the BJP on Friday, speculation is on over the import of what he said at the rare appearance.

Particularly, over Modi’s remarks on the lack of women representatives in the 13-member state core committee. While outreach to women — as laid out by the PM in his Independence Day speech – is clearly going to be central in the BJP’s 2023 Karnataka Assembly election campaign, party leaders are more interested in what his remarks meant in the context of the search for Nalik Kumar Kateel’s replacement as state BJP chief.

There is speculation that the party may go in for a woman leader, as well as accord Lingayat leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa due importance, in its choice.

There are no women at the moment in the core committee of the Karnataka BJP, which comprises CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kateel, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and state minister Govind Karjol, among others.

The core committee tends to have representation from women only when central invitees to the committee like general secretary D K Aruna are present.

There is disgruntlement among party workers as regards Kateel, whose three-year term came to an end on August 28. He had recently faced the wrath of party workers following the murder of a BJP youth leader in the region.

BJP sources said the party wants to effect changes in leadership, but is being extra-cautious given the short duration of nine months before the polls, and because of crises like the recent pontiff arrest.

Incidentally, the name of Union minister from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje, who is a member of the Vokkaliga community, has been in circulation for a while for a leadership role in the state BJP. She fits the bill for being a woman, and while a Vokkaliga, is considered close to Yediyurappa.

The other names in contention are national general secretary C T Ravi and state minister Sunil Kumar Karkala.

Modi’s stress on women was also significant as it coincided with the controversy in the state around the sexual assault allegations by two minor girls against a prominent Lingayat pontiff. The state government was accused of dragging its feet on the matter, given the influential Lingayat vote, with the pontiff arrested only hours before the PM’s arrival in Mangaluru.

The Lingayats, who form the largest voting bloc in Karnataka at 17% of the state’s population, have traditionally supported the BJP.

During his speech earlier on Friday in Dakshnia Kannada in coastal Karnataka, where there is a large Lingayat population, Modi had mentioned the contribution of two local women warriors towards the freedom struggle, Rani Abakka and Rani Chennabhaira Devi, calling them “a source of inspiration for the aspirations of the people of Karnataka”.

Both the queens belonged to the Tuluva community, settled in the region, and fought the Portuguese in the 16th century.

Apart from the need to have more women in their ranks, Modi told core committee members to ensure that the party stays united and highlights its programmes and achievements before the people. BJP leaders said Modi had suggested region-wise events to emphasise the work of the “double-engine” government of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

Minister V Sunil Kumar said the PM had asked them “to take the programmes of the government to the people rather than relying on announcements alone”.

The BJP state leadership conveyed at the meeting that candidates for the 2023 polls will be chosen only after a proper assessment of the constituencies.

Modi also promised to come to Karnataka more regularly ahead of the polls. Yediyurappa earlier said he had requested the PM to do so.