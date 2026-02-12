Why Haryana civic polls are a pivotal test for Congress’s urban rebuild push

The upcoming civic body elections in four districts of Haryana, likely to be held in March-April, are shaping up as more than routine local contests. For the Congress, they will serve as a litmus test of its organisational reboot, coming soon after the party moved to rebuild district-level cadre after over a decade.

Elections are due in key urban centres, including Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat, where terms of the civic bodies have expired. Though the Haryana State Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule, political activity has gathered pace — particularly within the Congress, which sees the polls as the first electoral examination of its restructured grassroots machinery.

The party has invited applications from mayoral and councillor aspirants in all three municipal corporations, signalling its intent to contest aggressively rather than cede urban space.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh said aspirants must submit applications along with their biodata and documents such as caste certificates, Aadhaar and voter ID cards. “The Congress will contest the municipal elections with full force. A special election committee has been formed to oversee campaign planning, organisational coordination and electoral procedures,” he said.

Over the past year, the Congress has undertaken a major organisational exercise in the state, appointing district presidents, block-level office-bearers and ward coordinators — a structure that had remained largely dormant. On January 17, the party announced 32 district presidents as part of the expansion of its district executive committees.

Senior leaders privately describe the municipal polls as a “trial run” for the new district units — a test of their ability to mobilise workers, manage campaigns and connect with urban voters on local issues. The performance of these cadres is expected to influence future ticket distribution and leadership roles ahead of the next Assembly elections in 2029.

Urban local bodies have traditionally been a weak spot for the Congress in Haryana, with the BJP dominating municipal corporations over the past decade. The upcoming polls therefore carry added significance as the party attempts to reclaim space in urban politics through decentralised leadership and ward-level outreach.

Congress strategists believe issues such as civic amenities, unemployment, rising property taxes and alleged mismanagement in municipal bodies could provide openings — provided local units are able to convert dissatisfaction into votes.

In a statement, the Haryana Congress said applicants must detail their association with the party and previous electoral experience, if any. The party said it would prioritise issues such as sanitation, water supply, roads, electricity, parking, housing for the poor and urban development. It also accused the BJP of having “failed on every front”.

High stakes in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat

The contests assume added importance given the political complexion of these districts.

Panchkula includes the Assembly seat represented by Congress MLA Chander Mohan. In Ambala district, the picture is mixed: while the Ambala Cantonment seat is held by BJP leader and state minister Anil Vij, the Congress represents Ambala City (Nirmal Singh Mohra), Mulana (Shalley Chaudhary) and Naraingarh (Pooja).

Sonipat, another key civic battleground, is represented in the Assembly by BJP MLA Nikhil Madaan.

Within Congress circles, the municipal corporations of Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat are being closely watched. These districts comprise a mix of middle-class voters, government employees and traders — constituencies where the party is seeking to regain lost ground.

Leaders have begun internal consultations on mayoral and councillor nominees, with an emphasis on local familiarity over “parachute candidates”, signalling an attempt to empower district units and avoid past organisational missteps.

Political analysts note that while civic elections are technically non-legislative, they often shape political momentum. A credible performance would strengthen the Congress’s claim that its organisational rebuilding is yielding results. A poor showing, however, could raise questions about whether structural changes alone can deliver electoral traction without stronger state-level cohesion.

The Congress currently has 37 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. A strong performance in urban wards and mayoral contests could help bridge the gap between legislative presence and urban governance relevance, which has historically proven to be a challenge for the party in the state.